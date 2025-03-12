DT
Agencies
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:55 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
Telecom subscriber base grows to 1.1mn

New Delhi: The total telephone subscriber base in India grew marginally to 1,189.92 million in December 2024 with Jio adding the highest number of subscribers in both mobile and fixed-line segments, a TRAI report released on Tuesday said.

Data centres to draw Rs 40K cr over 2 years

New Delhi: The data centre business in India is expanding. ICRA expects India’s data centre operational capacity to increase to 2,000-2,100 MW by March 2027 from around 1,150 MW as of December 2024, involving investment of Rs 40,000-45,000 crore in 2025-26 and 2026-27.

