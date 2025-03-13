Silver hits 3-month high, gold up Rs 60

Ludhiana: Amid modest retail buying as well as jewellery offtake, gold prices were marginally up while silver rallied Rs 1,300 to hit three-month high in the national capital on Wednesday. Gold of 99.9 per cent purity went up by Rs 60 to Rs 88,850 per 10 g.

India to see $600 bn investments in 3 yrs Advertisement

New Delhi: India can expect over USD 600 billion in alternative investments in next three years to fuel the startup ecosystem, according to insiders. This influx of capital is anticipated to foster innovation, support entrepreneurship, and create an enabling environment for new ventures to thrive, they said.

Riyadh Air to explore tie-up with AI, IndiGo Advertisement

New Delhi: Riyadh Air, which plans to start commercial flights this year, will explore partnerships with Air India and IndiGo, the Saudi Arabian carrier’s CEO Tony Douglas said on Wednesday, describing the Indian subcontinent as a “super important” market.

Fisheries lose $2.2bn due to contamination

New Delhi: India's fishery sector loses over USD 2 billion due to untreated wastewater contaminating waterways, according to a study published on Wednesday. It also said the country suffers an annual economic loss of USD 246 million from diarrhoea.