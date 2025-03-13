DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / In Brief

In Brief

Silver hits 3-month high, gold up Rs 60 Ludhiana: Amid modest retail buying as well as jewellery offtake, gold prices were marginally up while silver rallied Rs 1,300 to hit three-month high in the national capital on Wednesday. Gold of...
article_Author
Agencies
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:59 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Silver hits 3-month high, gold up Rs 60

Ludhiana: Amid modest retail buying as well as jewellery offtake, gold prices were marginally up while silver rallied Rs 1,300 to hit three-month high in the national capital on Wednesday. Gold of 99.9 per cent purity went up by Rs 60 to Rs 88,850 per 10 g.

India to see $600 bn investments in 3 yrs

Advertisement

New Delhi: India can expect over USD 600 billion in alternative investments in next three years to fuel the startup ecosystem, according to insiders. This influx of capital is anticipated to foster innovation, support entrepreneurship, and create an enabling environment for new ventures to thrive, they said.

Riyadh Air to explore tie-up with AI, IndiGo

Advertisement

New Delhi: Riyadh Air, which plans to start commercial flights this year, will explore partnerships with Air India and IndiGo, the Saudi Arabian carrier’s CEO Tony Douglas said on Wednesday, describing the Indian subcontinent as a “super important” market.

Fisheries lose $2.2bn due to contamination

New Delhi: India's fishery sector loses over USD 2 billion due to untreated wastewater contaminating waterways, according to a study published on Wednesday. It also said the country suffers an annual economic loss of USD 246 million from diarrhoea.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper