Forex reserves good for 11 months of imports

New Delhi: India is the fourth largest country to hold foreign exchange reserves of USD 658.8 billion, enough to meet the country’s imports for 11 months, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Coal prices to be hiked by Rs 10/tonne

Advertisement

New Delhi: State-owned Coal India Ltd on Tuesday said its board has approved a Rs 10 per tonne increase in the prices of both coking and non-coking coal from April 16. This price adjustment is aimed at contributing to the Coal Mines Pension Scheme (CMPS)-1998.