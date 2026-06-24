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New Delhi [India], June 24: Apple products are worth keeping. The problem is, keeping them has never been cheap.

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Per Apple's own repair pricing page (support.apple.com/iphone/repair), out-of-warranty screen replacements can reach $379 for newer Pro Max models - climbing further when damage is classified as "other," pushing replacement costs toward $549. Battery service alone runs up to $119. For many users, this math quietly tips the decision toward buying a new device rather than fixing the one they have. A UK survey found that 30% of consumers discarded phones primarily because they couldn't afford the repair. The UN's Global E-Waste Monitor 2024 identified limited repair options as a core driver behind a widening gap - in 2022, a record 62 billion kilograms of e-waste was generated globally, while only 22.3% was formally recycled.

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Apple has acknowledged this. In its 2024 whitepaper Longevity by Design, the company noted that out-of-warranty service rates dropped 38% between 2015 and 2022, and that hundreds of millions of iPhones older than five years remain in active use. In April 2024, Apple announced that customers and independent repair providers could use genuine used Apple parts, with on-device calibration replacing the earlier serial-number requirement. To support this further, Apple launched its Self-Service Repair program - currently available in 34 countries across North America and Europe. India is still not among them.

That absence matters. As Apple's footprint in India grows, so does the gap between the complexity its devices demand and the expertise available to service them. Apple's ecosystem is tightly integrated - every component, from biometric sensors to display assemblies, calibrated to communicate with the others. The Cato Institute's 2024 analysis of Right to Repair legislation noted that improper repair "can result in the disabling of security features, making devices vulnerable to data theft." Apple's own support documentation warns that non-genuine replacement displays "may have compromised visual quality and may fail to work correctly." As repair shops across Indian cities have multiplied to meet growing demand, the expertise required to run them has not kept pace.

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This is the problem HelloRE (https://hellore.in) was built to close. "Apple has built an ecosystem where every component communicates with the others," said Arbaz Husain, Founder and CEO of HelloRE. "When a repair disrupts that communication - through incompatible parts, undertrained technicians, or a lack of diagnostic rigour - the device may continue to operate, but not necessarily as originally intended."

In a market that Apple's own programs have yet to reach, that distinction is everything.

References used:

- Apple iPhone repair pricing: https://support.apple.com/iphone/repair

- Apple Longevity by Design whitepaper (2024): https://www.apple.com/newsroom/pdfs/apple-longevity-by-design.pdf

- Apple self-service repair announcement (April 2024): https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2024/04/apple-to-expand-repair-options-with-support-for-used-genuine-parts/

- Apple official support on non-genuine parts: https://support.apple.com/

- UN Global E-Waste Monitor 2024: https://ewastemonitor.info/the-global-e-waste-monitor-2024/

- Cato Institute - Right to Repair analysis (Spring 2024): https://www.cato.org/regulation/spring-2024/criticism-right-repair-laws

- UK consumer repair survey: https://earth.org/apple-is-joining-the-right-to-repair-movement/

- Bengaluru's SP Road market featured in US Notorious Markets List for counterfeit goods:

https://www.thenewsminute.com/karnataka/bengalurus-sp-road-market-featured-in-us-notorious-markets-list-for-counterfeit-goods

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