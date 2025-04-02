India’s automotive industry has reached a historic milestone, with car exports for the financial year 2024-25 surpassing previous records.

Major players such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Honda led the way in demonstrating the country’s manufacturing prowess on the global stage.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd emerged as the top exporter, registering a remarkable 332,585 units in FY 2024-25, marking a 17.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

This record performance solidified Maruti's position as India’s number one passenger vehicle exporter for the fourth consecutive year, accounting for nearly 43 per cent of the country’s total car exports.

The Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Swift, and Dzire were among the most exported models, with top markets, including South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Japan, and Mexico.

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “FY 2024-25 has been a landmark year for Maruti Suzuki in terms of exports. Aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision, we attained record exports of 332,585 units. Our manufacturing excellence has earned global trust, and we’re proud to contribute to India’s growing stature as a global manufacturing hub.”

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) also had a strong showing, recording total sales of 762,052 units in FY 2024-25, which included 163,386 units in exports. The company’s domestic sales stood at 598,666 units, and it reported a 2.6 per cent year-on-year growth. Hyundai's SUV lineup, led by Creta, continued to lead the charge, with the model securing top sales. HMIL also made history by surpassing 2.5 million SUV sales and 1.5 million Creta sales since inception.

Tarun Garg, chief operating officer of HMIL, said, “Solidifying our position further in India, HMIL continued its reign as the second-largest passenger vehicle original equipment manufacturer in FY25. Our versatile SUV lineup grew stronger this financial year, particularly with the launch of Creta Electric.”

Honda Cars India registered a strong export performance, achieving its highest-ever export volume of 60,226 units, reflecting a 60 per cent growth. The company’s total sales for FY25 reached 126,151 units, with domestic sales accounting for 65,925 units. Kunal Behl, vice-president, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “Our highest-ever exports were driven by strong demand for the Elevate in Japan. The recent launch of the All-New Amaze has also strengthened our position in the family sedan segment.”

Meanwhile, Tata Motors also ended the fiscal on a high note, with total sales of 252,642 units in Q4 FY25. The company’s performance in the commercial vehicle sector, particularly with trucks and passenger carriers, reflected healthy growth, despite a slight year-on-year decline in passenger vehicle sales.