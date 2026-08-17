In the Room With Tushar Kansal: Notes From Conversations That Lived Up to Its Billing

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New Delhi [India], August 17: A recent episode featuring Venture Capitalist and Entrepreneur Tushar Kansal moved beyond the familiar Startup conversations around Funding, Entrepreneurship and Business growth. The discussion brought together Venture Capital, India's Defence manufacturing ambitions, the Rupee, Global Economic developments and the broader question of how India is positioning itself in a changing world. Rather than following a conventional interview format, the episode moved across subjects that connect business, capital and the country's economic priorities.

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The conversation examined the realities of raising Capital, building Businesses in a competitive environment and understanding the forces that influence investment decisions. It also explored how India's growing focus on domestic manufacturing and strategic capabilities could create opportunities for Entrepreneurs and Investors. The discussion was aimed at looking beyond individual Startup Stories and understanding the larger Ecosystem in which businesses are operating.

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Kansal's experience in Finance and Investment provide the foundation for several of the discussions in his content across the public domain. He is the Founder and CEO of Kansaltancy Ventures, a boutique cross-border Advisory firm with an International network spanning markets including the UAE, North America, Southeast Asia and Europe. His professional journey spans more than 25 years, beginning with Deloitte & Touche and later including roles with the Times of India Group's Brand Capital and as CFO of DLI, a company owned by US private equity firm Guggenheim Partners. He has also been associated with transactions and fundraising activities involving significant institutional capital.

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His career includes experience across Venture Capital, Corporate Finance, Investment Advisory and cross-border Business development. Over the last decade, he has been credited with raising approximately $100 million through his Venture and Advisory activities. He has also been associated with fundraising of around $2.5 billion for MTS India, adding a substantial transaction and Capital-markets dimension to his professional experience. Alongside his work with Kansaltancy Ventures, he serves as a Venture Advisor to a Canadian VC fund and as a Venture Partner with a US-based Angel fund, giving him exposure to both Indian and International Investment ecosystems.

His conversations also touch upon one of the more visible chapters of Kansal's recent work in India's Capital markets. He joined the Board of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd. as an Independent Director ahead of the company's 2024 SME IPO. The issue, valued at approximately ₹31 crore ($4 Million), attracted an extraordinary market response, receiving subscriptions of more than 850 times and bids reportedly approaching ₹16,600 crore ($2 Billion). Some of his Podcasts use this example to discuss how Investor sentiment, Business fundamentals and Market positioning can come together during a public offering. They also provide a practical reference point for the broader conversation around Capital raising and Investor participation.

Beyond the Financial markets, his content explores India's growing emphasis on Defence manufacturing and self-reliance. The discussions look at the role of private enterprises, entrepreneurs and investors in supporting domestic capabilities and building a stronger industrial ecosystem. With India increasingly focusing on reducing dependence on imports across strategically important sectors, the conversations consider how this shift could influence businesses and investment opportunities in the years ahead.

Another Podcast focuses on the Rupee and wider global Economic developments. Rather than discussing Currency movements in isolation, the conversations connect them with Trade, Capital Flows, International Markets and the Operating Environment for Indian businesses. For Founders and Investors, understanding these Macroeconomic factors can be as important as analysing individual companies, particularly as Indian Businesses become increasingly connected to International markets.

One Podcast moves into a broader discussion around India's Economic and Cultural confidence. Kansal speaks about the importance of understanding India's civilisational identity and the role that confidence can play alongside economic development. The conversations consider how younger Indians, entrepreneurs and professionals can contribute to the country's next phase of growth while remaining connected to its broader heritage and identity.

This theme is also visible across Kansal's public-facing work. His Podcast formats, "Right!" and "Aradhya," and his Guest appearances have collectively crossed 100 million views and feature more than 1,000 videos in the public domain. The shows have covered Finance, Entrepreneurship, Investment, Media and Business, including Stock-markets, Venture Capital and Business. Some formats have allowed discussions around subjects such as Capital markets, Defence indigenization, Global debt, Tariffs, Entrepreneurship and India's economic outlook to reach audiences beyond traditional Business forums.

His Speaking engagements have similarly taken these conversations to Educational and professional audiences. He has delivered Talks and Keynotes at platforms including IIT Hyderabad, Bharat Expo and the University of Delhi's Department of Financial Studies, as well as the TEDx platform. The focus across these appearances has generally remained on Entrepreneurship, Finance, Investment, Business Strategy and India's evolving economic landscape.

One of the latest episode follows this wider approach by bringing several different themes into a single conversation. Instead of limiting the discussion to Startup Funding or personal success, it examines how Capital, Policy, Markets, Manufacturing and national priorities intersect. For Students, Founders, Investors and Professionals, the discussion offers perspectives on the forces shaping India's Business environment.

At its core, the episode is less about profiling one individual and more about the ideas being discussed. From a ₹31-crore ($4 Million) SME IPO that attracted over 850-times subscription to conversations reaching 100 million-plus digital views, the numbers provide context, but the larger focus remains on the changing relationship between Capital, Entrepreneurship and India's growth story.

As Indian Businesses increasingly look beyond domestic markets and global Investors pay closer attention to the country's expanding economic opportunities, conversations that connect financial expertise with wider economic and strategic developments are becoming increasingly relevant. His content attempts to do exactly that, bringing together market realities and larger questions about where Indian Business and Entrepreneurship could be headed next.

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