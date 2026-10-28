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Home / Business / IN2MOTIONFEST X JMFW Strengthens Indonesia's Role as a Global Modest Fashion Sourcing Hub

IN2MOTIONFEST X JMFW Strengthens Indonesia's Role as a Global Modest Fashion Sourcing Hub

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ANI
Updated At : 04:52 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 28: Indonesia International Modest Fashion Festival (IN2MOTIONFEST) X Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week (JMFW) 2026 was successfully held from October 14 to 18, 2026, at the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC). Centered on the theme "Indonesia's Integrated Modest Fashion Ecosystem: Transforming Modest Fashion Brands into Global Business," the event strengthened integration across the modest fashion value chain, fostered industry collaboration, and reinforced Indonesia's role as a global sourcing hub for modest fashion.

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The event represents a strategic partnership among Bank Indonesia, the Ministry of Trade, the Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC), and other stakeholders. Through its Indonesian Sharia Creative Industry (IKRA) program, Bank Indonesia supports the development of the upstream sector, while the Ministry of Trade leverages its overseas trade representatives to facilitate international business matching and expand buyer networks.

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A key highlight is the showcasing of Wastra Nusantara (Indonesia's traditional textiles). The diversity of artisan crafts, including batik, silk screen, hand woven, songket, tie dye, and others, served as the sustainable identity of Indonesian modest fashion. These were featured by local designers and brands, including IKRA members.

At the event, renowned designers and IKRA Board members such Ali Charisma, Itang Yunasz, and Wignyo presented their latest collections alongside guest designers from 10 countries, expanding international market partnerships.

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To advance Indonesia's position as a global trendsetter in modest fashion, the event featured the Indonesian Modest Fashion Trend Forecasting 2027/2028 seminar. The Ministry of Creative Economy supported this initiative to showcase Indonesian traditional textiles (wastra) and strengthen intellectual property protection for Indonesian designers.  Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism highlighted the event's potential to attract international tourists through shopping tourism.

As part of the Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) 2026, IN2MOTIONFEST X JMFW presented 20 fashion shows featuring 215 national and international designers and 1,785 creations. It also strengthened B2B infrastructure through Trade Shows, Masterclasses, Industry Forums, and a Buyer program designed for global wholesale and retail access, recording 112 deals in Wastra Business Matching.

As per October 17th, ISEF recorded 93,252 visitors (a 4% year-over-year increase). Retail sales reached Rp13.85 billion, growing by 44.09%, while business matching values hit Rp3.16 trillion.

Through continuous innovation, the event solidifies Indonesia's global competitiveness in the modest fashion industry.

Relates to further information:

Designer Press Releases: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1IRco38RQ4Dj4uWA8bhnJNVdu-B31kcwi 

Event Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1u0rzq70sLN1aOn2Rw6iHq_ONxgqQ31TL

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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