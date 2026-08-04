INA Solar launches 'Azaadi Mahotsav 2026' campaign to promote Solar adoption

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 4: Insolation Energy Ltd. (INA Solar), one of India's leading solar panel manufacturers, has launched 'Azaadi Mahotsav 2026 - Bijli Bill Se Azaadi Ka Jashn', a nationwide awareness campaign aimed at encouraging households, businesses and industries to adopt solar energy and reduce electricity costs.

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The campaign has been launched to promote greater awareness about clean energy adoption while highlighting the economic benefits of switching to solar power. Through the initiative, the company aims to inspire consumers to embrace renewable energy as a long-term solution for energy independence and sustainable growth.

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Commenting on the initiative, Manish Gupta, Chairman, and Vikas Jain, Managing Director, INA Solar, said, "India is moving rapidly towards energy self-reliance, and solar energy is playing a pivotal role in this transformation. Through 'Azaadi Mahotsav 2026', we aim to encourage more homes, businesses and industries to adopt clean energy solutions that reduce electricity costs while contributing to a greener and more sustainable future."

They further added that INA Solar currently has an annual solar module manufacturing capacity of 5.5 GW. The company is also expanding its manufacturing footprint with a new state-of-the-art facility in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, which will house 4.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity and 18,000 metric tonnes per annum of aluminium frame manufacturing capacity. The expansion aligns with the Government of India's Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat initiatives while strengthening the country's domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem.

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INA Solar manufactures TOPCon solar modules ranging from 500 Wp to 635 Wp, catering to residential, commercial, industrial, solar park, and solar pump applications. The company said its products are designed to deliver high efficiency, long-term reliability and superior performance across diverse project segments.

As part of Azaadi Mahotsav 2026, INA Solar will roll out a series of awareness initiatives across digital platforms and on-ground activities to educate consumers about the financial and environmental benefits of solar energy while promoting wider adoption of renewable energy solutions across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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