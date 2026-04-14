Income tax deadline FY 2026-27: Here are the key dates month-wise

As the fiscal year 2026–2027 begins, taxpayers should stay informed about important compliance deadlines to avoid penalties and last-minute stress.

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The year includes several key legislative deadlines for individuals, companies, and financial institutions, ranging from TDS deposits and advance tax payments to reporting duties and income tax return filing.

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In addition to avoiding penalties, making timely investments and meeting tax-related deadlines will help you steer clear of unnecessary complications that may arise if you miss them.

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This guide outlines important income tax dates for FY 2026–27, month by month, for salaried individuals, freelancers, and businesses.

Here is a month-by-month (April to June) tax deadline schedule for FY 2026-27:

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April 2026

April 14

TDS certificates are issued for certain transactions (Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S)

Reporting on client code changes by recognized associations and stock exchanges

Statement of quarterly foreign remittances (Form 15CC)

April 30

March 2026 TDS/TCS payment (non-government deductors)

Government offices filing Form 24G (TDS/TCS without challan)

Declarations on Forms 15G and 15H

Quarterly notification from sovereign wealth funds and pension funds

March TDS deposit and challan-cum-statement filings

May 2026

May 7

Make your April TDS/TCS deposit

In accordance with the new tax regulations, buyers must certify that they have purchased tax-free items

May 15

TDS certificates for specific transactions will be given

TCS's quarterly statements

Reporting of client code modifications

May 30

TCS certificates for Q4 FY 2025–2026 must be submitted

Reporting under Section 285B (disclosures of commercial transactions)

May 31

Reporting of annual financial transactions using Form 61A

Application deadline for PAN allocation (if applicable)

Financial organizations must submit Form 61B reports

Reporting donations by completing Form 10BD

Filings of employee superannuation fund returns

June 2026

June 7

Deposit TDS and TCS for May

June 15

Provide TDS certificates for payments such as salaries; First installment of advance tax (at least 15 percent of projected annual tax)

June 30

Reporting on transactions involving securities and other required transactions

July 2026

July 31

ITR filing deadline for non-audit taxpayers for FY 25-26

Need to make payment for self-assessment tax, only if applicable

September 2026

September 15

Make sure to make the second installment of advance tax (45 percent cumulative payment)

October 2026

October 31

This date is for ITR filing deadline for taxpayers needing audit

November 2026

November 30

Make sure to transfer pricing report filing (wherever applicable)

Self-assessment tax payment for key cases

December 2026

December 15

Third advancement of advance tax (75 percent cumulative payment)

December 31

Last submission date for delayed or revised returns (AY 26-27)

January-February 2027

Tax-saving investment planning under relevant regimes

Providing employers with investment evidence for TDS adjustment

March 2027

March 15

Final advance tax instalment (100 per cent)

March 31