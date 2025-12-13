DT
PT
Home / Business / Income Tax Department cautions taxpayers against rise in fake emails, SMS scams

Income Tax Department cautions taxpayers against rise in fake emails, SMS scams

ANI
Updated At : 02:35 PM Dec 13, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The Income Tax Department has issued a public advisory cautioning taxpayers, especially senior citizens, against fraudulent emails, SMS messages, and websites impersonating the Department to steal personal and financial information.

In an official awareness message shared by the Income Tax Department, Government of India, on X, taxpayers have been urged to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of all communications claiming to be from tax authorities.

Fraudsters, the Department warned, are increasingly using fake sender IDs, misleading links and look-alike websites to trick individuals into revealing sensitive details such as PAN numbers, passwords and one-time passwords (OTPs).

The Department has reiterated that taxpayers should access tax-related services only through the official portal https://www.incometax.gov.in.

Any other website resembling the official domain--such as variations using "efiling" or altered spellings--should be treated as suspicious.

"Think Twice, Act Wise," the advisory reads, emphasising that the Income Tax Department never asks for OTPs, passwords or confidential personal information via email, SMS or phone calls.

Taxpayers are advised to always check the sender's email address and website domain carefully before clicking on any link.

To strengthen public awareness, the Department has also encouraged citizens to report suspicious activity. Suspected phishing emails can be forwarded to webmanager@incometax.gov.in, with a copy marked to incident@cert-in.org.in, the national cyber incident response agency.

For assistance, taxpayers may also contact the official helpdesk at 1800 103 0025 or 080 46122000.

The campaign is part of the government's broader effort to promote cyber hygiene and protect citizens from digital fraud, particularly vulnerable groups such as senior citizens. The Income Tax Department has urged people to share the message widely to safeguard family members and loved ones.

"Think before you click--stay tax smart, stay safe," the Income Tax Department advised, reinforcing that awareness and caution remain the strongest defences against online tax scams. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

