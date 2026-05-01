Income Tax Department enables online ITR-2 filing for AY27

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said the online filing of ITR-2 for the assessment year 2026-27 had been enabled on the e-filing portal.

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The Income Tax Department, on its official X handle, wrote, “Online filing and Excel utility for ITR-2 for AY 2026-27 are now enabled on the e-filing portal.”

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ITR-2 is submitted by individuals and HUFs who do not earn any income from business or profession; however, they have receipts from capital gains.

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Earlier, on May 15, the department made it possible for small and medium-sized taxpayers to file ITR-1 and ITR-4 online for the assessment year 2026–2027.

Assesses can now begin filing tax returns with online filing and the Excel application enabled. Individual taxpayers must file their income tax returns by July 31 for ITR-1 and ITR-2, and August 31 for non-audit taxpayers filing ITR-4.