Income Tax Return Filing: Can ITR Improve Your Personal Loan Approval?

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New Delhi [India], July 29: Two things spike in India every July: ITR filings and personal loan applications. Weddings booked for winter need advances. Kids returning to school need term fees. Monsoon repairs on the house cannot wait. And underneath all of that, salary account holders are rushing to file their tax returns before July 31.

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What most people miss is how tightly these two events are wired together. A filed ITR is not just a tax formality; it is one of the strongest signals lenders use when deciding whether to approve, reject, or upsize your loan.

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How Does ITR Filing Affect Personal Loan Approval?

An ITR is aerified iroof. of income It sits near the top of the underwriting stack for banks, NBFCs, and even most fintech lenders once the loan amount crosses a certain threshold. Consistent filings signal three things a lender actively cares about: real income, a steady earning pattern, and basic financial discipline.

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Bank and NBFC underwriting engines run the same basic checks on every application. Does the applicant earn enough to service the EMI comfortably? Is the income steady, or does it fluctuate wildly? Has the borrower shown responsibility with money in the past? Each of these gets easier to answer when there are two or three years of clean ITRs on file.

* For a salaried applicant with a Form 16, the ITR is often a secondary reference; the primary check is based on salary slips and bank statements.

* For anyone self-employed, runs a small business, or freelances full-time, an ITR is the primary income document. Without it, most banks will not even open the application file.

Fintech lenders behave differently at the entry level. Basic eligibility on many personal loan apps, Stashfin, for example, needs only PAN, Aadhaar, and a selfie for KYC. But when the sanctioned amount climbs, or when the borrower is negotiating for a better rate, ITR re-enters the picture. Three years of filings show an income trajectory. One year shows the current standing. Neither can be created retroactively, which is why timing your filing before your loan application often matters more than borrowers realise.

When Is an ITR Actually Required for a Personal Loan?

ITR is non-negotiable for self-employed applicants, freelancers, and business owners at every lender. For salaried borrowers, the requirement kicks in when loan amounts cross ₹5,00,000 at most banks. Fintech loans under ₹1,00,000 usually clear without it.

Three scenarios where ITR shifts from optional to mandatory:

* Self-employed applicants. Doctors, consultants, freelance designers, small-shop owners, gig-economy workers, and anyone whose income does not arrive as a monthly salary credit needs an ITR to prove their earnings. Two to three years of filings are the standard ask.

* Higher loan amounts. The threshold sits around ₹3,00,000 to ₹5,00,000 at most banks. Below that, Form 16 usually suffices for salaried applicants. Above it, ITR is requested even when your CTC is otherwise well documented.

* Longer tenures. A 6-month bridge loan carries less repayment risk than a 36-month personal loan. Lenders use ITR to check whether the income base is likely to sustain over the longer horizon.

For online personal loan applications of up to ₹1,00,000 through fintech platforms, an ITR is rarely required. The trade-off is a rate that reflects the lender's reduced visibility into your finances. Submit an ITR voluntarily, and the rate typically improves.

Which ITR Form Should You File and Why Does It Matter?

The form you file depends on where your income comes from. ITR-1 (Sahaj) works for most salaried individuals earning up to ₹50 lakh. ITR-3 covers business and professional income. ITR-4 (Sugam) is designed for presumptive taxpayers. Picking the wrong form causes trouble both with the tax department and with lenders who pull your filing during verification.

A working reference:

* ITR-1 (Sahaj): Salaried individuals with total income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property, and other sources (excluding lottery winnings)

* ITR-2: Individuals with income from multiple house properties, capital gains, or foreign assets, but no business or professional income

* ITR-3: Individuals and HUFs with income from business or profession, including partners in firms

* ITR-4 (Sugam): Presumptive income taxpayers under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE, most freelancers and small business owners fit here

The wrong form creates two problems downstream. The Income Tax Department may issue a notice asking for a revised return, which is annoying but fixable. The more subtle issue is what happens when a lender pulls your ITR through the income tax portal during underwriting. A mismatch between your declared income sources and the form you filed raises questions that the underwriter usually cannot resolve without escalation. Applications get slowed down. Some get rejected outright. Filing the correct form the first time avoids both outcomes.

What Are the Top Reasons for Personal Loan Rejections, and How Does ITR Help?

Personal loan applications are rejected for five common reasons: a low CIBIL score, insufficient proof of income, a high existing EMI burden, employment instability, and incomplete documentation. ITR directly addresses three of those five.

Where each rejection reason meets the ITR question:

* Low CIBIL score, below 730 for most fintech, below 750 for banks. ITR does not directly fix a low score. What it can do is add positive signal weight to fintech underwriters, where a three-year clean filing history can offset a borderline score in some cases.

* Insufficient proof of income, this is where ITR is the definitive answer. A two-year filing history is what banks want documented before releasing larger sums.

* High EMI-to-income ratio, you cannot argue the ratio without proving the income. For self-employed applicants without an ITR, this rejection is often not due to a bad ratio but to an unproven income base.

* For salaried borrowers, employment instability: ITR combined with Form 16 shows employer continuity across financial years. Frequent job changes without matching income growth register as a flag; consistent filings partly offset the signal.

* Documentation gaps: a missing ITR is a gap in itself. Filing the current year's return before applying often turns a "documentation incomplete" rejection into an approval.

The two fastest steps to recovery after a rejection are pulling your CIBIL report and filing any pending ITRs. Both are same-week actions, not month-long projects.

What Personal Loan Documents Are Required, With and Without an ITR?

Salaried bank applicants typically need PAN, Aadhaar, salary slips, Form 16, and bank statements. Self-employed applicants need PAN, Aadhaar, ITR from the last 2-3 years, and proof of business. Fintech apps clear basic eligibility with just PAN, Aadhaar, and a selfie.

Breakdown by borrower type:

Salaried applicant, standard bank loan:

* PAN card, Aadhaar card

* The latest three months' salary slips

* Form 16 for the last one to two financial years

* Six months of bank statements

* Employment proof, offer letter or employee ID card

Self-employed applicant, standard bank loan:

* PAN card, Aadhaar card

* ITR for the last two to three financial years

* Six to twelve months of business bank statements

* Business proof, GST registration, Udyam certificate, or professional licence

* Profit and loss statement, where applicable

Fintech app applicant (Stashfin and similar platforms):

* PAN card and Aadhaar card

* Selfie for live KYC

* Active bank account for disbursal

The fintech route is not documentation-free; it is documentation-light. You clear basic eligibility quickly. But when better rates and higher sanctioned amounts come into play, the same ITR and bank statements you would submit at a bank still improve your position.

Filing on Time Is Cheaper Than Explaining Later

Missing the July 31 deadline is not just about the late-filing fee. The higher cost is credibility with the next lender you approach, and there is almost always a next lender within the following 12 to 18 months for most working Indians. Three consecutive years of on-time returns sit in a stronger underwriting bracket than the same income declared through belated returns or revisions.

If a personal loan is anywhere on your six-month horizon, file the ITR before you apply, not after. A few hours of filing now save weeks of back-and-forth documentation with an underwriter later. And if there are gaps in your past filings, they can still be closed. The Income Tax Department allows updated returns for prior years under Section 139(8A), and every year you file, even late, improves your standing with the lender who eventually pulls your record.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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