InCorp India Completes Rebrand to Ascentium, Aligning Domestic Growth with Global Strategy

Integration strengthens cross-border capabilities and expands access to Ascentium Group's global expertise and services

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InCorp Advisory India, an Ascentium Company, which has built a comprehensive portfolio of professional and advisory services for businesses operating in India and across borders since 2019, has officially rebranded as Ascentium India, completing its transition to Ascentium, a Singapore-headquartered global business services group.

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The transition marks the completion of a phased integration, bringing the firm's expertise, people and client relationships under one identity. The business will now operate as Ascentium India with the same leadership and teams, while gaining access to Ascentium's expertise and presence across 27 markets.

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"This is more than a new name. It completes our integration into a global company built for clients operating across borders and increasingly complex jurisdictions. We now pair deep understanding of India's regulatory and business environment with global scale, technology and cross-border reach. Our people, our leadership and our client relationships remain at the heart of what we do. What has changed is the depth of expertise we can bring to our clients," said Manish Modi, CEO, Ascentium India.

A Global Company Built Through Strategic Growth

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Ascentium was founded in 2024 with Lennard Yong as Group CEO and Wendy Wang as Group President, and has grown rapidly through the integration of established specialist businesses across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and other key markets.

These include InCorp Global, Harneys Fiduciary, Links International, Marbury, Virtuzone, ZICO Corporate Services, Clara Technologies, Dezan Shira & Associates, and MGI Dobbyn Carafa, among other specialist businesses across its global footprint.

This approach reflects Ascentium's broader growth strategy: bringing together established, locally rooted businesses and their specialist expertise under a common global identity, while retaining the leadership, knowledge and relationships that have made those businesses successful. Ascentium India has followed the same approach, bringing together complementary capabilities and specialist teams to build a broader and more integrated business in India.

Building a Comprehensive India Business

Established in 2019, InCorp India has expanded steadily, with growth accelerating over the past year through a series of strategic acquisitions and investments, including Amita Desai & Co., Ken & Co., TMSL, Manish Modi & Associates, PR Gandhi & Co., Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co., and Vinay & Keshava Associates. The business also holds a significant investment in Zolvit (formerly VakilSearch), further extending its access to technology-led business services and digital capabilities.

Amita Desai & Co. significantly strengthened the existing Corporate Secretarial practice, bringing greater depth of expertise and enabling the firm to offer more comprehensive, end-to-end corporate law advisory and secretarial compliance services. Ken & Co. further enhanced capabilities across cybersecurity, data privacy, governance, risk and compliance, while TMSL expanded the firm's tax and automation capabilities.

Together, these acquisitions and investments have created a broader and more integrated platform in India, bringing together complementary expertise, technology and specialist teams while retaining the leadership, domain knowledge and client relationships of the businesses involved.

A Differentiated Model for Clients

Ascentium India is building its client proposition around four principles: continuity of senior leadership, accessible decision-making, institutional governance and investment ahead of client demand.

"Four principles shape how we work with clients: continuity of senior leadership, accessible decision-making, strong governance and investment ahead of demand. We keep senior leaders closely engaged, maintain a lean structure that enables quick decisions, and hold ourselves to high standards of governance and accountability. At the same time, we continue to invest in technology, talent and capabilities to deliver long-term client value," added Manish Modi.

Ascentium India offers expertise across a comprehensive range of services spanning Global Expansion, Tax & Structures, Managed Services, Risk Advisory, Regulatory & Governance Advisory, Investment Banking, Fund Services, Sustainability & ESG, Cybersecurity and Data Privacy, among others. The expanded business builds on established practices while strengthening capabilities in areas such as Data Privacy under the DPDP framework, Cybersecurity and Global Fund Services.

About Ascentium India

Ascentium India is part of Ascentium Group, a global business services company headquartered in Singapore. With offices across India's key commercial and financial centres, it provides advisory and operational solutions across international expansion, tax and structures, managed services, risk, regulatory and governance advisory, investment banking, fund services, cybersecurity and data privacy, and sustainability and ESG.

The firm serves multinational corporations, listed companies, high-growth businesses, investment funds, family offices and not-for-profit organisations navigating complex business, regulatory and cross-border requirements.

For more information, visit in.ascentium.com

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses and individuals scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we drive extraordinary growth through expert people, purpose-led technology, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

With over 3,000 professionals across 58 cities in 27 markets globally, we deliver integrated solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, fund administration, human resources, and fiduciary and trust services. Serving more than 65,000 client entities across diverse industries, Ascentium combines specialised expertise with innovative, technology-enabled solutions to help clients navigate complexity and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit ascentium.com

Contact Details: Suryansh Singh | +91 9779859237

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