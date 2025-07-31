Onboards 12 new partners into InCorp Restructuring Services LLP (IPE Entity) to service Pan India Projects

MUMBAI, India, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant boost to India's restructuring landscape, InCorp Restructuring Services (IRS) LLP, a registered Insolvency Professional Entity (IPE) with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), has expanded its national footprint by onboarding new strategic partners across major metro cities. This expansion enhances localized access to insolvency, resolution, and restructuring expertise that are critical for businesses navigating financial distress.

With new partners, InCorp Restructuring Services now operates out of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nagpur, Cochin, Ahmednagar and Pune. The partners at IRS LLP have cumulatively resolved cases amounting to more than ₹35,000 crores across 150+ mandates. With a support team of 40+ professionals the IPE entity provides a wholesome service portfolio to turnaround stressed assets across sectors. The expanded team is set to deliver stronger on-ground support backed by deep regional insights. The move amplifies the firm's capabilities to offer swift, compliant, and context-sensitive solutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Commenting on the development, Resolution Professional Jayesh Sanghrajka, Co-founder of InCorp India and Managing Partner at IRS LLP, said: "Insolvency matters are time-sensitive and context-driven. Our expanded presence ensures we are not just present but truly responsive in every major financial hub across India. As a fast-growing firm, we remain open to expansion and eager to onboard new partners who share our vision."

The newly onboarded professionals bring a wealth of more than 160 years of combined experience across insolvency, debt resolution, liquidation, and business turnaround strategy. Their skill sets span mergers and acquisitions, financial due diligence, litigation support, and compliance advisory, complemented by expertise in tax and audit practices.

By integrating these capabilities, IRS reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the national insolvency framework, offering clients comprehensive, ethically driven support, and contributing meaningfully to India's evolving restructuring ecosystem.

About InCorp Restructuring Services LLP

InCorp Restructuring Services LLP is an Insolvency Professional Entity (IPE) recognized by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). The firm is driven by 15 partners across 10 cities in India. The partners have resolved stressed assets amounting to claims of over INR 35,000 Crore. The team collectively has experience across transactions for Banking, Debt Restructuring, Business Turnaround, Fundraising, and Mergers & Acquisitions. Having resolved 150+ assignments to date, the team brings deep sectoral expertise across industries such as Infrastructure, EPC, Real Estate, Solar, Engineering, Cable & Wire, Hospitality, Diamond, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Healthcare, and Education.

