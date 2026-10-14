InCred Capital steps up Capital Markets push under CEO Abhinav Khanna

Senior leadership hires, technology investment and global expansion support ambition to scale InCred Capital into a leading institutional equities franchise and grow its market share multi-fold in India's institutional equities segment

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InCred Capital is significantly scaling up its presence in India's institutional equities market, with a series of senior leadership hires, substantial investment in technology and execution, and an expanding global distribution network.

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The firm is targeting to grow its market share multi-fold in India's institutional equities segment over the next five years, as it builds on its existing platform across cash equities, derivatives and asset services.

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The business is led by Abhinav Khanna, Chief Executive Officer – Capital Markets, who has now joined InCred Capital following the announcement of his appointment earlier this year.

Abhinav brings over 25 years of experience across India, the UK and the Middle East. Most recently, he was Managing Director and Chief Business Officer – Global at ValueQuest Investment Advisors. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at Citigroup Global Markets, culminating in his role as Managing Director and Head of Equities – India.

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InCred Capital has also strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Abhimanyu Kalra as MD, Co-Head of Equities. Abhimanyu brings over 23 years of experience in equity markets, including 18 years at Nomura, during which he has built deep relationships with leading global and domestic asset managers.

The India build-out is being complemented by an expanding international footprint. InCred Capital recently launched its US business under Arunava Das, CEO – USA, strengthening its access to global institutional investors.

Arunava joins from JM Financial, where he served as CEO of its North America business, and has previously held senior roles at JPMorgan Chase and Edelweiss Capital.

The appointments add further depth to an established franchise and underline InCred Capital's ability to attract high-quality senior talent as it enters its next phase of growth.

Alongside the leadership build-out, InCred Capital is making a significant investment in its technology and execution infrastructure across order management, research distribution, institutional sales and trading, block execution and algorithmic trading.

The platform serves a broad institutional client base including mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, FPIs, global long-only investors and hedge funds.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder, InCred Group, said, "We are making a big bet on Capital Markets. India's markets are getting larger, deeper and more important to global investors, while domestic institutional capital continues to grow rapidly. We see a very large opportunity to build a serious, scaled franchise serving both.

Abhinav and the team bring exceptional experience, relationships and market credibility. The calibre of people we have been able to bring together gives me tremendous confidence in what we can build from here. Our ambition is clear: to build InCred into one of India's leading institutional equities franchises. This is a long-term build, and we have the conviction, capital and patience to do it properly."

Abhinav Khanna, Chief Executive Officer – Capital Markets, InCred Capital, said, "India is one of the most exciting institutional capital markets opportunities globally, and we believe InCred has a real opportunity to build on the credibility it has already established and scale into a much larger franchise.

Our job now is to take that platform to the next level — through differentiated research, outstanding client service, strong execution and deeper relationships with institutions in India and globally.

We have assembled an exceptional team and have the backing to build this business for the long term. Our ambition is to become one of the institutions that the largest investors in India and around the world naturally turn to."

About InCred Capital

InCred Capital is the institutional, wealth management and asset management arm of the InCred Group. The firm provides a comprehensive range of services across Investment Banking, Institutional Equities, Wealth Management and Asset Management, serving corporates, institutional investors and high-net-worth clients in India and internationally. Combining deep domain expertise with technology, innovation and disciplined risk management, InCred Capital is building a leading integrated financial services platform.

For information: https://www.incredcapital.com/

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