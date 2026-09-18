Indeed FutureWorks Announces Bengaluru and Mumbai Editions, Spotlighting the Human Advantage in Hiring

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Indeed today announced the return of FutureWorks to India in both Bengaluru and Mumbai. FutureWorks, brings together global HR leaders, recruiters, and talent acquisition professionals to discuss labour economics, workplace technology, and modern hiring strategies. The exclusive leadership forum will take place in Bengaluru on 2 December 2026, followed by Mumbai on 18 February 2027, featuring voices including Swiggy's Rohit Kapoor, World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand and actor and writer Kalki Koechlin.

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SHRM will serve as Knowledge Partner, bringing workplace expertise and perspective to conversations on leadership, talent, technology and the changing world of work.

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Across both editions, FutureWorks will bring together over 400+ senior leaders shaping how India hires, builds workplaces and prepares for an AI-enabled economy.

“For years, hiring has focused on becoming faster and more efficient, and AI will only accelerate that. But as technology becomes more widely available, it won't be the only thing that sets organisations apart. The real difference will increasingly come from people and their judgment, creativity, curiosity, leadership and ability to build meaningful connections. That's the conversation we want to bring to FutureWorks: how do we embrace technology while continuing to strengthen the things that make us uniquely human?” - Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India

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Business, Culture and Sport Perspectives

Indeed FutureWorks will feature a cross-disciplinary line-up of leaders from business, culture and sport, with sessions designed to connect talent strategy with broader lessons in leadership, reinvention and human advantage.

- Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy, will join The Long Game: Leadership Lessons from Startup Speed to Enterprise Scale, a Bengaluru session on scaling organisations, transformation and leading through change.

- Viswanathan Anand, five-time World Chess Champion, will feature in Beaten by the Machine, Better Because of It: What Chess Learnt Before Everyone Else , a Mumbai session drawing lessons on adaptation, competition and human judgment in an AI-enabled world.

- Kalki Koechlin, actor and writer, will be part of The Original: On Building Something Only You Could, a closing Mumbai conversation on creativity, authenticity and building work that carries a distinctive human voice.

“AI is transforming how organisations find and engage talent, but technology alone will not define the future of work. The organisations that stand apart will be those that pair AI with human judgment, creativity, empathy and adaptability. As Knowledge Partner for Indeed FutureWorks, SHRM looks forward to advancing conversations that help leaders harness this human advantage to build stronger workplaces and businesses.” - Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM APAC & MENA

What will FutureWorks examine?

- AI and hiring: How technology can improve speed and efficiency without sacrificing judgment.

- Leadership and transformation: What businesses can learn from scaling, reinvention and navigating uncertainty.

- Employer brand: How organisations can build authentic identities in an increasingly AI-mediated world.

- The future labour market: The economic and workforce shifts employers need to prepare for.

Standout sessions include:

- The Long Game: Leadership Lessons from Startup Speed to Enterprise Scale - Exploring how leaders can combine the agility and pace of a startup with the discipline required to operate at enterprise scale.

- Signal Over Noise - Tackling the perceived trade-off between hiring speed and quality, and examining how AI-powered tools can help employers achieve both.

- Show & Tell - Three enterprises put their employer-brand experiences under the spotlight, sharing successes, hard questions and practical lessons.

Explore the full programme and session timings → https://indeedfutureworksindia.com/

Request an Invitation

Registrations for Indeed FutureWorks are now open. The campaign brings together the people reshaping how India hires, leads and builds employer brands, with the Bengaluru and Mumbai editions providing focused forums for leaders to exchange ideas, practical perspectives and The Human Advantage in action.

Register Interest -https://indeedfutureworksindia.com/

Event Details

Indeed FutureWorks Bengaluru Knowledge Partner: SHRM Date: 2 December 2026 Venue: Conrad Bengaluru

Indeed FutureWorks Mumbai Knowledge Partner: SHRM Date: 18 February 2027 Venue: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

About Indeed

More people get jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. As the world’s #1 job site (Comscore, Total Visits, March 2025), Indeed is a global hiring platform connecting over 645 million Job Seeker Profiles with 3.3 million employers across more than 60 countries. Indeed uses AI and real-time data to match people with relevant opportunities and help employers hire faster.

With platforms including Glassdoor and Indeed Flex, Indeed is reshaping how people discover jobs, research companies, and access flexible work. Indeed is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions dedicated to simplifying hiring and transforming the world of work.

About SHRM

SHRM is the global authority on work, workers, and the workplace. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, we've been shaping the HR profession for more than 75 years - helping organizations create better workplaces and empowering workers to thrive.

Our work touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families worldwide.

By improving the workplace, we're not just helping businesses succeed, we’re helping organizations navigate the real complexities of work at every level to create a better world.

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