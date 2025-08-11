Independence Day Offers: Top LED TV Deals on Easy EMIs

Buy a new TV or upgrade your existing one this Independence Day with offers from Bajaj Finserv. Plus, get the TV on Easy EMIs Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Independence Day offers isn’t just about discounts. It’s the chance to bring home the television of your choice at a lower price and on instalments. Whether you want a big-screen upgrade for cricket season, a 4K display for family movie nights, or a sleek LED for your bedroom, Bajaj Finserv’s Independence Day offers on televisions gives you discounts and easy payment options.

Independence Day television offers This Independence Day, get LED television offers from LG, Samsung, and Haier. You can enjoy zero down payment, flexible payment tenures, and significant discounts through Bajaj Finserv’s Easy EMI Loan. Here’s a look at the offers on top-selling television brands: Brand Offer Starting EMI Discounts Samsung Zero down payment, up to 18 months tenure Rs. 896/month Up to 50% off Haier Zero down payment, up to 18 months tenure Rs. 994/month Up to 45% off LG Zero down payment, up to 12 months tenure Rs. 1,287/month Save up to Rs. 10,000 or up to 60% off Here’s a quick look at some of the most popular models available in the offer window. These products offer a balance of performance, style, and value. And, all are available on Easy EMIs.

Brand and model Screen size Special features EMI starting from Haier Bezel-less HD Ready Smart TV 43-inch Google Assistant, Dolby Audio Rs. 1,459/month Samsung Smart Full HD TV 43-inch HDR, Ultra Clean View, Contrast Enhancer Rs. 1,694/month Haier 4K UHD Smart TV 50-inch Dolby Vision, Android TV, HDR10 Rs. 2,179/month LG UHD AI ThinQ 50-inch WebOS, AI Sound Pro Rs. 2,572/month Samsung Crystal 4K UHD 55-inch PurColor, HDR, Smart Hub Rs. 2,999/month Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs mentioned for LED televisions are approximate and may vary based on location, retailer, promotional offers, and the specific variant of the model.

How to make the most of your TV purchase • Compare features, not just price. Look for picture quality, smart OS, connectivity, and sound output.

• Check room size and viewing distance: bigger isn’t always better. Match the TV size to your space.

• Use Easy EMI smartly. Choose a repayment tenure that balances affordability and total cost.

• Look for bundled offers. Some partner stores may include free installation or extended warranty during the Independence Day sale.

Why shop with Bajaj Finserv Bajaj Finserv’s financing options mean you can enjoy premium television offers today without worrying about immediate full payment.

When you shop for your LED TV through Bajaj Finserv, you don’t just get a competitive price, you also get the flexibility to pay in small, manageable instalments. You can explore a wide range of models, compare features, and price on Bajaj Mall. Once you finalise the best fit online, you can complete your purchase at one of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India. Enjoy benefits like Easy EMIs, zero down payment on select models, and instant approval through the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, making your purchase smooth and budget-friendly.

