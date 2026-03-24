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Pandey highlighted the duties of independent directors like Chakraborty in his remarks following the executive chairman’s departure from the biggest private sector lender, citing ethical and moral concerns, as per PTI.

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Pandey said the independent directors must act “responsibly” and safeguard the interests of minority shareholders.

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“No one is expected to make insinuations without proper evidence and recordings,” Pandey told media during the standard post-board meeting.

He stated there was a framework in place to address the concerns of independent directors, which included addressing them to the board and having them minuted, based on statutes.