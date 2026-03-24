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Home / Business / Independent directors must act responsibly: SEBI chief on HDFC Bank head's resignation

Independent directors must act responsibly: SEBI chief on HDFC Bank head's resignation

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:38 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Days after HDFC Bank non-executive chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned unexpectedly, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said independent directors are required to act responsibly and refrain from making any presumptions.
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Pandey highlighted the duties of independent directors like Chakraborty in his remarks following the executive chairman’s departure from the biggest private sector lender, citing ethical and moral concerns, as per PTI.

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Pandey said the independent directors must act “responsibly” and safeguard the interests of minority shareholders.

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“No one is expected to make insinuations without proper evidence and recordings,” Pandey told media during the standard post-board meeting.

He stated there was a framework in place to address the concerns of independent directors, which included addressing them to the board and having them minuted, based on statutes.

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