Independent Music Sensation Shaan Kambli Drops New Hit 'Sweeter Than Sound'

New Delhi [India], March 17: Rising star Shaan Kambli has just released his latest single, "Sweeter Than Sound," a track that showcases his unique blend of upbeat grooves and a classic live-band feel. Written, sung, and produced by Shaan himself, this song encapsulates what fans have come to love about his work: a rebellious vocal style paired with infectious energy.

Known for his fearless experimentation, Shaan's journey from street performer in London to a finalist in prestigious talent hunts--including Nexa Music Labs with A.R. Rahman--highlights his relentless pursuit of authenticity in music. His original work has garnered accolades like the Silver Medal from The Musician's Company of England and notable mentions in global songwriting contests, solidifying his position in the independent music scene.

"Sweeter Than Sound" reflects Shaan's artistic mantra: "Outcome must never cage you." This new track weaves stories of destiny and resilience, echoing his belief that life one's spirit must remain free of their circumstances. The energetic nature of the song is further enhanced by Shaan's vocal-driven style, reminiscent of his inspirations, particularly Maroon 5's Adam Levine.

Having honed his skills at Berklee College of Music and the London School of Music, where he graduated with honors, Shaan draws from both experience and youthful exuberance. The release of "Sweeter Than Sound" marks a significant moment in his career, following a period of experimenting boldly with his sound. As he reflects on his journey with singing, he admits, "My loudest mistakes during practice have helped me grow the most."

With "Sweeter Than Sound," Shaan Kambli continues to establish himself as a vibrant voice in the music industry, merging his past experiences with fearless creativity. Fans can expect this single to resonate deeply, capturing the bitter-sweet essence of fate and destiny. Be sure to give it a listen and witness the evolution of this dynamic artist!

