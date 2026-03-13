Index Medical College Students Excel at CAHO Diagnosticon 2026

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 13: Students of Index Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, affiliated with Malwanchal University, delivered an outstanding performance at CAHO Diagnosticon 2026, a prestigious national-level medical conference that brought together healthcare professionals, researchers, and students from across the country. More than 250 participants from various states took part in the conference and presented research on several important topics related to healthcare, diagnostics, and infection control. Suresh Singh Bhadoria, Chairman of Mayank Welfare Foundation, appreciated the participation of students in such national forums and stated that these platforms encourage young medical professionals to engage in research and innovation while contributing to the advancement of the healthcare sector.

Students Secure Top Positions in Oral Presentation

Second-year MBBS students (2023 batch) Palash Agnihotri and Divita Bhandari achieved remarkable success by securing first and second positions respectively in the Oral Presentation Competition, bringing pride to the institution. Dean Dr. Sanjeev Narang congratulated both students and appreciated their dedication and academic excellence. Dr. Pawan Bhambani also praised the students for their remarkable performance and encouraged them to continue contributing to research and medical innovation. Suresh Singh Bhadoria further highlighted that such achievements reflect the strong academic environment and quality mentorship being provided to students at the institution.

Research on Hospital Infection Prevention Recognised

The students achieved this milestone under the guidance of Dr. Ramnath Karicheri from the Department of Microbiology. Their presentation focused on the important topic "Prevention and Control of Hospital-Acquired Infections." Through their research, they highlighted effective strategies to reduce hospital infections, improve patient safety, and enhance the overall quality of healthcare services. Their presentation was highly appreciated by the judges for its relevance and practical approach. Mayankraj Singh Bhadoria congratulated the students and faculty members for bringing recognition to the university and stated that such achievements inspire other students to actively participate in academic research and national-level platforms. The conference, held at the auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, focused on strengthening healthcare through excellence in diagnostics and advanced medical technologies.

