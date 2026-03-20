Index of eight core industries post 2.3% growth for February 2026

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 2.3 per cent (provisional) in February 2026 as compared to the Index in February 2025.

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As per a press release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the production of Cement, Steel, Fertilisers, Coal and Electricity recorded positive growth in February 2026.

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The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries, viz. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

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"The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for January 2026 was observed at 4.7 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to February, 2025-26 is 2.9 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year," the release said.

For the coal industry, the production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 2.3 per cent in February 2026 over February, 2025. Its cumulative index has remained unchanged at 185.8 during April to February, 2025-26, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

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Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 5.2 per cent in February 2026 over February 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 2.5 per cent during April to February, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 5.0 per cent in February, 2026 over February, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 3.5 per cent during April to February, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 1.0 per cent in February, 2026 over February, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 0.1 per cent during April to February, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 3.4 per cent in February, 2026 over February, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 2.0 per cent during April to February, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

The steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 7.2 per cent in February, 2026 over February, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 9.7 per cent during April to February, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 9.3 per cent in February, 2026 over February, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 9.2 per cent during April to February, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Lastly, electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 0.5 per cent in February, 2026 over February, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 0.9 per cent during April to February, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. (ANI)

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