"India a digital flag bearer of the world," says Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Indian Mobile Congress

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, attended the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in the national capital.

The India Mobile Congress, taking place from October 8 to 11, is Asia's most influential technology and telecom forum and is set to host its largest edition this year. The four-day event aims to bring together global stakeholders, innovators, and industry leaders to collaborate and shape India's digital future.

Speaking at the event, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India has transformed from a "technology taker" to a "digital flag bearer of the world."

"From being a technology taker and a technology follower, India today has become the digital flag bearer of the world. Our mobile data costs have fallen in the last 11 years by 98%. There was a time when a single minute of voice was a luxury, access was an aspiration. But today India is home to twenty per cent of the world's mobile population, 1.2 billion subscribers. We have grown from sixty million internet broadband users in 2014 under the Prime Minister's vision to 944 million broadband subscribers," he said.

The Minister highlighted that India's Digital Public Infrastructure has become a global benchmark for innovation and inclusion.

"Today our telecom revolution rests on four D's - Democracy, Demography, Digital First and Delivery. In 2014, one GB of data used to cost Rs 287. Today, that one GB of data costs only Rs 9.11. 99.9 % of our districts today are connected by 5G. We have 365 million subscribers and this warrants that scale today is on India's side. The trinity of JAM, DBT and UPI, India's DPI, has become a global benchmark for inclusion, for innovation, and it has turned services into rights and made governments instantaneous. Today, twenty countries worldwide are in active discussions to adopt India's DPI model," he said.

Scindia also lauded India's start-up environment saying that India is hosting the Startup World Cup as part of the Indian Mobile Congress this year.

"We're also having this year, Prime Minister Sir, an unusual World Cup, Startup World Cup 2025, India edition, where 550 companies will vie with 300 venture capitalists and private equities for finance. Fifteen of these companies will be chosen and sent to the International World Cup competition in San Francisco and I'm very confident with the Prime Minister's guidance, India will come back victorious from that World Cup"

At the Startup World Cup, fifteen shortlisted startups will pitch on to a jury, with the winner advancing to compete for a USD 1 million prize at the global finale in San Francisco, USA

Since 2017, the India Mobile Congress has seen growth. From its first edition, which drew 32,000 attendees, the event attracted over 1.75 lakh visitors in 2024.

IMC 2025 is projected to host over 1.5 lakh visitors from more than 150 countries, with over 7,000 global delegates participating in various sessions. The event will also feature more than 400 exhibitors and partners showcasing cutting-edge technologies across 42,000 square meters of exhibition space.

The technological showcase will be expansive, featuring more than 1,600 new use-cases across critical domains, including 5G and 6G networks, Artificial Intelligence, Electronics Manufacturing, Green Technology, Cybersecurity, Semiconductors, Quantum Computing and Smart Mobility Solutions. The event will also showcase about 800 AI-based use cases.

The annual event continues to serve as a vital platform for driving digital innovation and strengthening India's position as a global leader in the digital economy. (ANI)

