India achieves near-universal banking coverage, 99.92% of inhabited villages served: Finance Ministry

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): India has achieved near-universal banking coverage, with 99.92 per cent of inhabited villages now served by a banking outlet within a 5-km radius, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

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According to data uploaded by banks on the Jan Dhan Darshak (JDD) App, 6,00,868 of the country's 6,01,328 inhabited villages are currently covered by a bank branch, Business Correspondent (BC) or India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) centre within the prescribed 5-km radius.

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The expansion is supported by a banking infrastructure comprising more than 1.81 lakh bank branches, 17.36 lakh Business Correspondents and 1.65 lakh IPPB centres as of July 17, 2026, the ministry said.

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The government's objective is to ensure that all inhabited villages have access to a banking outlet within 5 km, particularly to improve accessibility of financial services in rural and remote areas.

The Reserve Bank of India has also permitted commercial banks, small finance banks, payments banks, local area banks and regional rural banks to open branches anywhere in the country without prior approval, subject to the condition that 25 per cent of such branches are opened in unbanked rural areas.

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As of July 17, the number of accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) stood at 58.77 crore, with these accounts holding a combined balance of Rs 3,12,414 crore.

The government has also introduced digital initiatives to improve agricultural credit delivery and ensure transparency in the disbursement of loans. The Jan Samarth Portal serves as a one-stop digital platform for government-sponsored loan and subsidy schemes, while initiatives such as NABARD's e-KYC application and KRISHIKA have been introduced to support beneficiary identification, outreach, loan processing and monitoring.

The Kisan Rin Portal, launched in September 2023, enables Aadhaar-based beneficiary verification and faster digital claim settlements under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme for loans availed through Kisan Credit Cards.

Meanwhile, the government and RBI are strengthening safeguards against cyber financial fraud. The India Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation has been established to share real-time fraud intelligence and alerts using technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics.

RBI has also introduced digital payment security controls and launched the AI-based 'MuleHunter' tool to identify money mule accounts. The government has further enabled citizens to report cybercrime through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and helpline 1930.

The information was provided by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

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