India-Africa Food Security, Agri Trade & Investment Summit 2026 Inaugurated at GL Bajaj, Greater Noida

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13: The India-Africa Food Security, Agri Trade & Investment Summit 2026 was inaugurated at GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management, Greater Noida, bringing together representatives from 30+ African countries, diplomats, government officials, scientists, agricultural experts, industry leaders and academic stakeholders.

“Organised by the International Trade & Delegation Federation of Chambers (ITDFC) in association with GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management, Greater Noida, under the theme ‘Partnering for Prosperity, Nourishing Future Generations,’ the summit focused on strengthening India-Africa cooperation in food security, agriculture, technology, trade and sustainable development.”

The summit featured the participation of Dr. Alka Rao, Director, CSIR-IMTECH, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India; H.E. Mrs. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner, Republic of Seychelles; H.E. Mrs. Ildjima Badda Mallot, Ambassador, Republic of Chad; H.E. Mr. Raymond Serge Balé, Ambassador, Republic of Congo; and H.E. Dr. Malemda Kamele, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Republic of Togo.

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Discussions focused on seeds and agricultural research, biotechnology, rice, grains and pulses, soil health, irrigation, fertilisers, AgriTech, climate-smart agriculture, food processing, value addition, trade corridors, supply chains, e-commerce and investment opportunities.

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, Greater Noida/Mathura, welcomed the distinguished guests and highlighted the importance of international collaboration.

Mr. Kartikay Agarwal, CEO, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, Greater Noida/Mathura, emphasised the importance of global exposure, knowledge exchange and international partnerships for students and academia.

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GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management, Greater Noida, served as the Academic Partner and host institution for the summit, providing a platform for international knowledge exchange, academic engagement and collaboration between India and African nations.

Mr. Syed Areesh Hussain, CEO, ITDFC, said that the summit strengthens the bridge between India and Africa, with food security serving as a foundation for prosperity and partnerships serving as the foundation for food security.

The summit also announced the Asian-Africa Seed Trade & Innovation Summit 2027, which will focus on seed trade, agricultural innovation, technology, research and investment for resilient food systems across Asia and Africa.

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The summit highlighted the growing importance of India-Africa economic diplomacy and stronger B2B, B2G and institutional partnerships, contributing towards Viksit Bharat @2047 and global food and nutrition security. Hosting this international summit further reflects GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management's commitment to global collaboration, academic excellence and meaningful international partnerships.

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