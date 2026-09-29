India aims for 600 MT steel capacity by 2047, new policy expected soon: Steel Secretary

The Centre on Tuesday announced that it will shortly release its National Steel Policy, which seeks to increase its steel production capacity to 600 million metric tonnes by 2047, for stakeholder feedback within approximately a week.

Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said that the government is developing a new policy to enhance industry competitiveness, address import difficulties, and increase steelmaking capacity to 600 million metric tonnes by 2047.

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The revised policy will establish a framework for achieving the Viksit Bharat goal by 2047 for the steel sector in India. Poundrik stated, “We are implementing a new policy to establish a roadmap for the next twenty years leading to 2047.”

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To enhance the competitiveness of the Indian steel sector, particularly among small steel producers, the policy incorporates actions to deter low-cost and inferior steel imports, using trade measures like safeguard duties and anti-dumping duties.

In 2017, the government launched a National Steel Policy with the goal of enhancing India’s steel production capacity to 300 MT by 2030. Earlier in the year, it was reported that crude steelmaking capacity is approximately 222 million tonnes per year, suggesting the government is on track to meet its established goal.

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Poundrik highlighted that the 2017 policy ‘required reassessment’ in light of current challenges and needs.

He noted that since 2017, new priorities such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and technological advancements require increased attention.

Additionally, a related plan is being developed with a budget of Rs 5,000 crore to promote the decrease of emissions in the steel industry.

“We propose a program named Viksit Bharat Ispat aimed specifically at small steel manufacturers, who will receive incentives tied to their production based on their reduction of carbon emission. Currently, reducing carbon emissions can only be achieved through improved technology, utilisation of higher-quality raw materials, and increased reliance on renewable energy,” he stated.

He mentioned that the plan, with a budget of Rs 5,000 crore, is expected to gain approval from the relevant authority soon.

Data from the Ministry of Steel indicates that finished steel production rose by 4 per cent year-on-year to 54.3 million tonnes during April-July of the current financial year, up from 52.2 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

Finished steel usage increased by 7.8 per cent to 55.9 million tonnes from April to July, compared to 51.9 million tonnes in the same timeframe last year. The rise was fueled by robust demand from infrastructure initiatives, especially in sectors like highways, railways, and ports.

Steel exports increased by 35 percent to 2.29 million tonnes from April to July, up from 1.70 million tonnes in the same period last year. In monetary terms, exports increased by 29.4 percent, reaching Rs 18,105.4 crore.

Crude steel output also showed an increase, rising 2.6 per cent to 56.3 million tonnes in the April-July period compared to 54.9 million tonnes during the same timeframe last year.