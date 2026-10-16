India aims to promote rupee trade to help nations facing foreign exchange shortages: Sitharaman

India aims to encourage trade transactions in rupees to help partner nations experiencing a lack of hard currencies, enabling them to keep importing vital goods, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Countries that have trouble obtaining hard currencies frequently face challenges in sustaining trade even though they need to import goods, and she mentioned that local currency settlements could help in resolving this issue during her discussion with the Atlantic Council at the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

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"One of our goals in India is to conduct transactions in rupees for payments made by those countries that import goods from us," she said.

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She stated that India was striving to enable rupee and local currency settlements to ensure that trade persisted with nations facing foreign currency limitations.

"Rupee and local currency transactions are initiatives we wish to implement for the benefit of nations lacking hard currencies that still need to import certain goods; hence, rupee trade aims to facilitate local currency transactions to sustain trade," she noted.

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"It is a method we have comprehended and are currently addressing," she pointed out.

This mechanism was developed amid rising economic downturns impacting countries in various negative ways, she noted, further mentioning that escalating geopolitical tensions, such as conflicts, placed numerous nations in a debt trap along with a balance of payments crisis.

Multilateral development organizations took years to address these issues, often three to four years, and such matters are currently being rectified, she highlighted.

In the realm of multilateralism, Sitharaman added that India is advocating for more significant bilateral connections.

India is advancing in numerous trade agreements, which contribute to the enhanced partnerships, she noted.

She mentioned that India's trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is biased against New Delhi.

"The trade agreement we possess with ASEAN nations is not opposed by us benefiting ASEAN from it, but it is highly biased against India," she stated.