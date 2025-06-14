India among top global destinations for cross-border investment in land and development sites: Report

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): India has emerged as one of the leading global destinations for cross-border capital investment in land and development sites, according to a recent report released by Colliers.

The report highlighted that India attracted USD 735 million in cross-border capital in the 12-month rolling period ending Q1 2025, ranking it seventh among the top 10 global markets in this segment.

Of the total amount, USD 332 million came from global sources, while the remaining was contributed through regional capital flows.

India's share in total cross-border investment activity stood at 1.5 per cent, which is slightly on declining mode however it is more than its five-year average of 1.2 per cent.

Despite this, India continues to be seen as a key investment destination, especially when compared to other markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Notably, seven out of the top ten countries for cross-border land and development site investments are in the APAC region. This shows the growing strength and attractiveness of the region for global investors.

The report noted that APAC accounted for 80 per cent of all cross-border activity, with China alone contributing USD 38.1 billion, representing 79.7 per cent of the global total.

While China remains the dominant player, other countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia have also increased their share of investment activity.

India's continued position in the top ten highlights investor confidence in its long-term growth potential and the opportunities available in its land and development markets.

The report also highlighted that investment volumes remained low across all regions in Q1 2025, staying at the bottom of the five-year range, despite a rise in activity during the latter half of 2024.

In other regions, North America saw a slight decline in investment activity and is beginning to lose its status as a global safe haven, while volumes in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) remained stable.

However, investor attention is now shifting towards Europe, with multiple European investors increasing their interest in APAC markets, including India. (ANI)

