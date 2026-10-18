India announces initial duty concessions for New Zealand FTA, starting October 20

The Union Government has announced the initial round of customs duty concessions for imports from New Zealand under the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), providing preferential rates on specific items, including wine, manuka honey, kiwi fruit, and sheep meat, starting October 20.

The notification from the Finance Ministry on Friday outlines revised basic customs duty (BCD) and cess rates for eligible imports, with the concessions limited to specific tariff lines and dependent on particular product conditions.

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Fresh, chilled, and frozen sheep meat under the specified tariff classification will incur no basic customs duty, Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), or health cess, as per the notification.

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Imports of kiwi fruit priced at USD 2.50 per kg or higher will incur a BCD of 15 per cent, contingent upon the relevant classification and conditions. The notice further establishes preferred rates for designated fish imports, with various tariff lines subject to a BCD of 25.71 per cent along with no AIDC and health cess.

The relevant duty will differ based on the tariff classification of every product, indicating that the concessions do not constitute a comprehensive elimination of import duties on goods from New Zealand.

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The notification also establishes tariff-rate quotas (TRQs), enabling designated amounts of certain products to import into India at favourable rates. Importers are required to satisfy the specific product requirements and present proof of origin from New Zealand to be eligible.

The concessions signify the first execution of tariff advantages under the India-New Zealand trade deal, with the announcement outlining the rates and terms regulating qualifying imports.

Importers must confirm the appropriate tariff classifications, applicable quotas, and origin criteria prior to seeking preferential treatment for specific shipments.