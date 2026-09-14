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Home / Business / India approves export of power to Nepal for 18 hours to help deal with situation created by floods  

India approves export of power to Nepal for 18 hours to help deal with situation created by floods  

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ANI
Updated At : 07:38 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI):  With the recent floods in Nepal having caused significant damage to hydropower infrastructure and reducing its domestic power generation capacity, the government has approved export of power to the neigbhouring country.

A Power Ministry release said that it has accorded approval for the export of power, for 18 hours a day (00:00 hours to 18:00 hours) to Nepal Electricity Authority from September 13, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

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“Approval has been given for upto 600MW of export through Muzaffarpur - Dhalkebar 400 kV D/c line and upto 54 MW through Tanakpur - Mahendranagar 132 kV S/c line. The quantum of power to be exported from January 2027, will be reviewed in December,2026,” the release said.

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“The recent floods have caused significant damage to hydropower infrastructure in Nepal, reducing its domestic power generation capacity and creating an additional requirement for electricity,” it added.

The release said that the approval will help Nepal meet its power requirements during this difficult period and strengthen the close and longstanding energy cooperation between India and Nepal.

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“India remains committed to supporting Nepal and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector,” the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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