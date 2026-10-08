India Art Festival Brings around 250 Established, Emerging and Independent Artists Together in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: India Art Festival returns to Mumbai from 09 to 11 October 2026 at the Nehru Centre, Discovery of India Building, Worli, bringing together around 250 artists and 3,000 artworks from across the country. Spread across 85 air-conditioned booths, the three-day art fair will present paintings, sculptures, photography, prints and other forms of contemporary art. The exhibition brings established, mid-career and emerging artists together on one platform, offering visitors an opportunity to discover and collect art directly from galleries and independent artists.

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Over the years, India Art Festival has developed as an accessible platform connecting artists and galleries with art collectors, buyers, architects, interior designers and art enthusiasts. Along with established names, the festival continues to provide space and visibility to independent artists and new talent from different parts of India.

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The October edition will feature several regularly participating galleries and art organisations. From Mumbai, participating galleries include The Art Edit, Burgundy Art Gallery, Studio3 Art Gallery, Greyscale, Traditions Art Gallery, Exclusive Art Gallery, L'Art Cultures, Anjana Arts and Nitya Artists Centre.

From Delhi-NCR, the festival welcomes Uchaan, Artecious World Art Gallery and Aura Planet, while Aesthetica Arts Gallery and Arpitam Kala Mandir participate from Kolkata. Vesa Indian Fine Arts joins from Bengaluru, along with Vaibhogam and House of Artha from Chennai.

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Mr Rajendra Patil, Founder India Art Festival shared, “India Art Festival is a celebration of the diversity and dynamism of Indian contemporary art. This edition brings together works that reinterpret traditional Indian visual languages in contemporary ways, alongside photography, mixed-media practices and experimental forms of artistic expression. We want the festival to reflect the many directions in which Indian art is evolving today. At the same time, India Art Festival is not meant only for established collectors but it is an attempt to make art accessible to art enthusiasts and buyers. Our aim is to create a space where anyone can develop a deeper appreciation for art and, perhaps, find a work that speaks to them personally.”

The independent artist section is an important part of India Art Festival and will feature artists from different cities and backgrounds. Among the participating artists represented by art galleries, well-known names include are Anjum Motiwala, Anupama Chaudhary, Ashu Gupta, Avani Bakaya, Pooja Acharya, Ria Das, Praveen Upadhye, Paramesh Paul, Kalpana Arya, Jyoti Kalra, Rupali Manshinghka, Shikha Chandola, B V Nalakar, Bandana Kumari, Jagannath Paul, Komakula Rajasekhar, Manish Chavda, Oinam Dilip, Sumanto Chowdhury, Vivek Kumavat, Vivek Nimbolkar and others.

The independent artists showcasing in the art fest includes Anjum Shah, R. Solomon, Karan Gaikwad, Rohan Khuntale, Om Thadkar, Neha Jhunjhunwala, Rashmi Pote, Monalisa Parikh, Shivani Banerjee, Shweta Chaturvedi, Tejal Jangla, Hina Vaghani, Geeta Samant, Pooja Vijay, Beena Surana, Rajesh K. Jhaveri, Sonali Surana, Shobitha Hariharan, Sayeeda Goriwala, Jenaifer Daruwalla, Aditi Akash D, Rahat Kazmi, Pragati Sharma, Lekshmi & Suchitra Sukumaran, Tejaswani Sharma, Saket Arbhi, Varsha Patil, Sohan Kumar Choudhary, Supriya Kaluskar, Shweta Rohira, Deepika Shah, Neeta Morparia, Bhavini Golwala, Purvi Vasaiwala, Bhavesh Patel, Chandrakant Prajapati, Jayendra Gohil, Rajive Kapdee, Urvi Shah, Mallika Gurnani, Lushoo Kapoor, Sadhu Amrutvadandas, Kshama Rane, Khooshbu Desai, Nanda Pathak, Shreya Bagrecha, B Narahari, Ananthaiah, Balraj, Shubham Raj, Snehha Panchal and S. Kantha Reddy, among many others.

The works on display cover a broad range of styles and subjects, including figurative and abstract art, landscapes, cityscapes, portraits, spiritual and symbolic compositions, realism, semi-abstraction, experimental works and contemporary interpretations of traditional Indian art.

Visitors will find everything from detailed realistic works and expressive figurative compositions to minimalist and symbolic paintings. Abstract works explore colour, form, texture and space, while landscapes range from realistic and romantic views to semi-abstract interpretations of nature, cities and changing seasons.

Beyond buying and selling, the festival offers visitors an opportunity to spend time with art and experience the many stories, ideas and emotions expressed through contemporary Indian artistic practices.

By bringing galleries and independent artists together, India Art Festival continues its focus on making contemporary art accessible to a wider audience while creating opportunities for artists to connect directly with collectors and art lovers.

Event: India Art Festival – Mumbai

Dates: 09–11 October 2026

Venue: Nehru Centre, Discovery of India Building, Worli, Mumbai

Time: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Tickets: ₹399

Tickets are available through TicketGateway.

https://ticketgateway.in/etn/india-art-festival-5/

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