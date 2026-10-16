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Home / Business / India–ASEAN Global Confluence 2027

India–ASEAN Global Confluence 2027

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ANI
Updated At : 11:11 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Ayutthaya / Bangkok [Thailand], October 16: As India and ASEAN continue to explore new avenues for trade, investment, innovation and economic collaboration, The India–ASEAN Global Confluence 2027 is set to bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, manufacturers, exporters, policymakers, industry experts and institutional representatives for two impactful days of industrial exposure, leadership dialogue and cross-border business networking in Thailand on 21–22 January 2027.

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The India–ASEAN Global Confluence 2027 invites companies and institutions across sectors to look beyond conventional business meetings and become part of a broader international dialogue on economic cooperation and shared prosperity.

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Designed to transform conversations into collaborations and connections into commercial opportunities, the Confluence aims to create meaningful synergies between India and ASEAN, opening new pathways for market access, strategic alliances, technology exchange, investment partnerships and sustainable business growth.

With a distinctive two-day format spanning the historic industrial and economic landscape of Ayutthaya and the dynamic international business environment of Bangkok, the event offers participants an opportunity to experience Thailand not only as a global business destination but also as a gateway to the wider Southeast Asian marketplace.

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Day 1 | 21 January 2027

Industrial Visit to Ayutthaya: Discover Thailand's Economic and Industrial Strength

The Confluence will commence with a full-day industrial visit to Ayutthaya, one of Thailand's historically significant destinations and an important industrial and economic centre. Known internationally for the Ayutthaya Historical Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the province combines a remarkable cultural legacy with a modern industrial landscape.

Beyond its celebrated heritage, Ayutthaya is associated with Thailand's industrial development, manufacturing ecosystem, industrial estates and supply-chain networks.

Day 2 | 22 January 2027

Leadership Conference in Bangkok: Where the World Comes Together

The second day will feature a full-day leadership conference in Bangkok, Thailand's vibrant capital and an important regional centre for business, trade, tourism and international engagement.

Often recognised as a city that brings the world together, Bangkok offers an energetic environment for cross-border dialogue, professional networking and the exchange of ideas among business communities from different countries.

Why Should Business Leaders Participate?

The India–ASEAN Global Confluence 2027 is being envisioned as a platform where business ambitions can meet regional opportunities.

1. Explore New Markets and Business Opportunities

2. Build Powerful Business Connections

3. Gain Industrial Exposure and Practical Insights

4. Share Knowledge and Shape Industry Conversations

5. Strengthen Your Brand's International Visibility

6. Explore Strategic Alliances and Investment Synergies

7. Be Part of a Larger Regional Growth Story

Strengthening India–ASEAN Trade Cooperation Through Collaboration

At its core, the Confluence seeks to encourage a stronger bridge between India's expanding business capabilities and ASEAN's dynamic regional markets. By bringing stakeholders together for industrial exposure, knowledge exchange and leadership engagement, the initiative aims to foster dialogue that can support trade development, investment interest, innovation and long-term business relationships.

Come to connect. Come to collaborate. Come to explore new markets. Come to shape the future of India–ASEAN business cooperation.

Organised by: Indi Global Expo, Brand Vista Consulting and GTTCI Trade Chambers in collaboration with Foreign Missions and Regional Trade Chambers.

For participation, speaker opportunities, partnerships and branding enquiries:

Email: info@indiglobalexpo.com, info@brandvistaconsulting.com

More info Visit:

https://brandvistaconsulting.com/thailand/

https://indiglobalexpo.com/

Join the Confluence. Expand your horizons. Create synergies for growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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