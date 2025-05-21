DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / India assumes Chairmanship of Asian Productivity Organization

India assumes Chairmanship of Asian Productivity Organization

India has formally assumed the Chairmanship of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) for the 2025-26 term during the ongoing 67th Session of the APO's Governing Body Meeting (GBM), which will be held from 20 to 22 May 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia, commerce ministry said in a statement Wednesday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:13 PM May 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): India has formally assumed the Chairmanship of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) for the 2025-26 term during the ongoing 67th Session of the APO's Governing Body Meeting (GBM), which will be held from 20 to 22 May 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia, commerce ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Indian delegation is led by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and APO Director for India.

As Chair of the APO, India reiterated its commitment to advancing the APO Vision 2030 and expanding the Green Productivity 2.0 framework. India emphasised the importance of regional collaboration in driving digital transformation, sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

It also expressed its intent to contribute to inclusive, responsive, and results-driven APO programs that address evolving productivity and development challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.

Over 100 Indian professionals participate in APO-led capacity-building initiatives through the National Productivity Council (NPC) under DPIIT each year.

Advertisement

These programs contribute significantly to productivity improvements in India's industrial, services, and agricultural sectors. Several demonstration projects, including those focused on Green Productivity and Industry 4.0 applications for MSMEs, have also been implemented across the country.

The Governing Body is the APO's highest decision-making authority and meets annually to set the organisation's strategic direction, approve major proposals, and review Secretariat performance. The 67th GBM is being hosted by the Government of Indonesia.

Established in 1961, the Asian Productivity Organization is a Tokyo-based intergovernmental body that promotes productivity enhancement across the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation and capacity building.

The APO currently comprises 21 member economies, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Taiwan, Fiji, Hong Kong (dormant), India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Republic of Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, and Vietnam.

As one of its founding members, India has played a pivotal role in shaping the organisation's vision and supporting its initiatives. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper