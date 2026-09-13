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Home / Business / India-Australia economic ties have huge potential despite China trade dominance: Strategic Alliance Chairman

India-Australia economic ties have huge potential despite China trade dominance: Strategic Alliance Chairman

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ANI
Updated At : 09:12 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): India and Australia should continue working towards a stronger trade and economic partnership despite challenges arising from Australia's deep commercial engagement with China, Jagvinder Singh Virk, Chairman, India Australia Strategic Alliance, said, stressing that there was significant scope for the two countries to expand cooperation.

Virk, on the sidelines of BRICS Summit 2026, told ANI that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Melbourne on July 10, where discussions also involved Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He said Australia remains keen to deepen its economic relationship with India.

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"Australia does always want to have a deal with India," Virk said, pointing to the potential for stronger bilateral trade and investment.

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He noted that Australia currently has trade worth around USD 100 billion with China, while Chinese private entities have invested in critical mineral assets in the country. According to Virk, this existing economic relationship could pose a challenge in expanding Australia's engagement with other economies, but should not prevent India and Australia from pursuing closer commercial ties.

"According to me, there is no issue in dealing with India," he said, adding that both countries could address their respective challenges while continuing to strengthen bilateral relations.

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Virk also linked the evolving global economic environment to geopolitical tensions and called for greater emphasis on peace and dialogue. Referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said disputes between countries could ultimately be resolved only through direct dialogue and compromise.

He said the global order was changing, with countries increasingly pursuing their own economic and strategic interests. "Every country is doing its own dealing," Virk said, pointing to changing relationships among major economies.

At the same time, he stressed that the economic consequences of geopolitical tensions were being felt globally, including through higher petrol prices. He also expressed concern over violence in different parts of the world and called for countries to move away from conflict.

"I am completely against violence," Virk said, urging major countries to send a message of peace to the international community.

He said India's continued advocacy of peace, including Prime Minister Modi's call for dialogue, could contribute to a broader effort to reduce tensions and create a more stable environment for international trade and investment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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