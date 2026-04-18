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Home / Business / India, Austria launch Fast-Track Mechanism to enhance bilateral trade and investment

India, Austria launch Fast-Track Mechanism to enhance bilateral trade and investment

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ANI
Updated At : 03:00 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): India and Austria significantly strengthened their bilateral trade and investment framework following the high-level India-Austria Business Forum held in Delhi. The engagement was marked by the signing and operationalization of a bilateral Fast-Track Mechanism (FTM), aimed at facilitating smoother investment flows and addressing operational challenges for companies in both jurisdictions.

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This mechanism provided a dedicated platform for Austrian and Indian investors to resolve issues and share suggestions for improving the ease of doing business, reflecting a shared commitment to investor confidence.

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As per the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the forum represented a pivotal moment in economic relations, occurring during the first official visit by an Austrian Chancellor to India in over four decades. The visit underscored the growing importance of the India-Austria relationship within the broader India-European Union economic framework.

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Both nations expressed a clear intent to expand bilateral trade beyond current levels by leveraging their respective strengths in industrial capabilities and innovation.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, led the Indian delegation, emphasizing the resilience of the national economy.

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He underscored the role of reforms, including reindustrialisation and the promotion of advanced manufacturing and smart technologies, as key drivers of growth, while also highlighting the strong macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy amid global challenges.

The discussions identified sustainable development, green technologies, and advanced manufacturing as the primary areas for future cooperation. A significant portion of the dialogue focused on the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which officials described as a key enabler for scaling trade and reducing barriers.

The Ministry noted that the FTA would likely create substantial opportunities for labour-intensive sectors and MSMEs through improved market access and regulatory frameworks.

Federal Chancellor of Austria, H.E. Dr. Christian Stocker, characterized the visit as a milestone that reflected the steady growth in economic engagement between the two countries.

Stocker noted that trade has reached approximately EUR 3 billion and that around 160 Austrian firms are operating in India, while emphasizing India's growth trajectory and its importance as a strategic partner.

The India-Austria Business Forum reaffirmed the strong foundation and future potential of bilateral relations. With aligned priorities, complementary strengths and a shared commitment to sustainable growth, both countries are well positioned to further deepen their economic partnership. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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