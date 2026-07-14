DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India bans import of goods made using forced labour

India bans import of goods made using forced labour

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:58 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has amended the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), 2023, to prohibit the import of goods produced or manufactured using forced labour, strengthening India's trade framework in line with internationally accepted labour standards.

Advertisement

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the government has inserted a new Paragraph 2.20B in the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023, which will come into effect after the expiry of 30 days from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Advertisement

The notification stated, "The import of goods produced or manufactured, wholly or in part, through the use of forced labour is prohibited."

Advertisement

The move from the government comes in the wake of the US proposing up to 12.5 per cent additional tariff on trading partners, including India, who import goods made with forced labour. The US trade representative, Jamieson Greer had said that having goods imported that are made with forced labour creates an unfair advantage for those nations and disturbs the level playing field for US.

It further said that the Central Government may, from time to time, specify by notification the goods whose import shall be prohibited under this provision after considering the findings of an enquiry conducted by the Director General of Foreign Trade or any other material considered appropriate. The procedure for conducting such enquiries will be prescribed in the Handbook of Procedures, 2023.

Advertisement

Along with the new provision, the government has also inserted Paragraph 11.64 under Chapter 11 (Definition) of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023, providing a formal definition of "Forced Labour."

According to the notification, "'Forced Labour' means all work or service which is exacted from any person under the menace of any penalty and for which the said person has not offered himself voluntarily, as defined under the ILO Forced Labour Convention, 1930 (No. 29)."

The notification said the amendment strengthens the Foreign Trade Policy framework for restricting imports of goods produced through forced labour by empowering the Central Government to prohibit such imports through official notification.

Explaining the impact of the decision, the notification said, "This notification inserts Paragraph 2.20B in the FTP, 2023, to empower the Central Government to prohibit, by notification, the import of goods produced or manufactured, wholly or in part, through the use of forced labour."

It further noted that the amendment also inserts the definition of "Forced Labour" in accordance with the ILO Forced Labour Convention, 1930 (No. 29), thereby strengthening the policy framework for restricting imports linked to forced labour. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts