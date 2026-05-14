icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India bans sugar exports with immediate effect until September 2026

India bans sugar exports with immediate effect until September 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:30 AM May 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): India, on Wednesday, banned sugar exports with immediate effect until September 30, 2026, or until further orders.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry announced the decision through a formal notification that shifts the export status for various sugar categories from the "restricted" list to the "prohibited" category.

Advertisement

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) confirmed that the amendment affects raw sugar, white sugar, and refined sugar classified under ITC (HS) codes. This regulatory change comes as a measure to manage domestic supply and ensure food security over the next two years.

Advertisement

"The export policy of Sugar (Raw Sugar, White Sugar and Refined Sugar) under ITC (HS) Codes 1701 14 90 and 1701 99 90 is amended from 'Restricted' to 'Prohibited' with immediate effect till September 30, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the notification stated.

Despite the overall ban, the government provided specific exceptions for certain international obligations and existing schemes. The prohibition does not apply to sugar exported to the European Union and the United States under CXL and TRQ quotas, which will proceed according to the procedures established in relevant public notices.

Advertisement

Furthermore, shipments under the Advance Authorisation Scheme (AAS) will continue to be governed by the Foreign Trade Policy 2023.

The Ministry also detailed transitional arrangements for consignments already in the physical export pipeline. Shipments where the loading of sugar onto the vessel commenced before the notification's publication date are allowed to proceed. The DGFT also permitted exports in cases where shipping bills were filed and vessels had already berthed or anchored at Indian ports with an allocated rotation number.

"The approval for loading in such vessels shall be issued only after confirmation by the concerned Port Authority regarding berthing/anchoring prior to this Notification," the Ministry noted.

Consignments already handed over to Customs or Custodians and registered in electronic systems with verifiable evidence are also exempt from the immediate ban.

However, the government also mentioned that exports might be permitted to other countries to meet their specific food security needs, provided there is a formal request from their respective governments.

The notification highlighted that if the date of prohibition is not extended beyond September 30, 2026, the export policy for these sugar categories will automatically revert back to the 'Restricted' status. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts