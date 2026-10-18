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Home / Business / India bars sugarcane juice, syrup for ethanol production in 2026-27

India bars sugarcane juice, syrup for ethanol production in 2026-27

Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL seek around 11 billion litres of ethanol for 2026-27, allowing supplies from maize, rice and C-heavy molasses

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:57 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have officially banned the use of sugarcane juice, sugar syrup, and B-heavy molasses for ethanol production in the next 2026-27 supply period.

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum released a collaborative tender requesting around 11 billion litres of ethanol, specifically directing suppliers to remove sugar diversion completely.

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This regulatory measure seeks to maintain local retail prices and protect national stock levels.

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Low rainfall in key cane-producing regions, notably Maharashtra and Karnataka, has raised concerns about the upcoming harvest yield, prompting policymakers to prioritise raw sugar reserves over biofuel production.

Ethanol manufacturers must now shift completely to different raw materials to meet their contractual commitments. Documents clearly endorse offers for ethanol produced from corn, broken rice, spoiled food grains, C-heavy molasses, and excess rice obtained via the Food Corporation of India.

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Acquiring ethanol from external sources is still forbidden; mandating that all involved companies must use their own licensed distilleries. This approach ensures that the nation can keep progressing its E20 mandate, which mandates that all fuel stations provide petrol mixed with 20 per cent ethanol, while protecting food security.

The revised commercial terms will instantly affect operational margins for distilleries handling grain. Officials cut the particular financial incentive for corn-based ethanol from Rs 5.79 to Rs 2.79 per litre. Due to this modification, the ultimate assured procurement price decreases from Rs 71.86 to Rs 68.86 per litre, not including taxes.

Suppliers that depend significantly on maize experience reduced overall profits and need to enhance their processing abilities to stay competitive.

Since the ethanol supply period runs from November 2026 to October 2027, factors like grain availability, transport logistics, and changing open-market crop prices will determine the efficacy of this procurement cycle.

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