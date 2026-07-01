India becoming global anchor of trusted supply chains: Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): India is emerging as a global leader of trusted supply chains, and this transformation is underscored by resilient economic growth and structural reforms, said Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Indian Ambassador to the United States.

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The Embassy of India shared via its official X handle that Kwatra's remarks at the IX USISPF Annual Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C.

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As per the post, Kwatra had lauded India for emerging as a "global anchor of trusted supply chains" while addressing the IX USISPF Annual Leadership Summit 2026.

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"Ambassador Vinay Kwatra delivered remarks at the IX USISPF Annual Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., where he underscored India's emergence as a global anchor of trusted supply chains," the post said.

As per the social media post, Kwatra attributed this transformation to India's domestic economic growth and structural reforms, supported by robust and mutually beneficial partnerships abroad.

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"He noted that this transformation is underpinned by robust domestic economic growth and structural reforms, complemented by strong and mutually beneficial partnerships abroad," the post added.

Speaking at the summit, Ambassador Kwatra also outlined New Delhi's ambitious macroeconomic roadmap, projecting a structured path for India to grow into a USD 25-30 trillion economy by 2047.

He said this transformation would be supported by democratic resilience and India's ability to manage complex global disruptions. He also emphasised that India's expanding global presence is not coincidental, but the outcome of three core pillars operating in tandem.

"I would say, one, our focus on our economic growth and national prosperity; two, the kind of global disruptions we are witnessing all around us, which throw, as I said, opportunities and challenges both at us; and three, a set of hugely transformative measures in India which have resulted, catapulted India into now roughly USD 4.3 trillion economy, heading into 7 trillion by the end of this decade, hoping to transition to 14 trillion by the middle of the 2030s and eventually reaching a 25 to 30 trillion goal by 2047," he added. (ANI)

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