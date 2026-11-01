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Home / Business / India, Belgium diamond industry linkages discussed during Commerce Secretary's Brussels interaction

India, Belgium diamond industry linkages discussed during Commerce Secretary's Brussels interaction

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ANI
Updated At : 12:47 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held discussions with representatives of the diamond industry in Brussels, exchanging views on global diamond trade and emerging market trends while highlighting the longstanding trade linkages between India and Belgium across the diamond value chain.

The informal interaction took place at the Embassy of India in Brussels on October 30, according to a post by the Department of Commerce on social media platform X.

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During the interaction, Agrawal discussed developments in the global diamond trade with industry representatives and exchanged perspectives on emerging trends shaping the sector. He also highlighted the longstanding relationship between India and Belgium in the diamond value chain.

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The engagement comes against the backdrop of the close commercial linkages between the two countries in the diamond industry, with the interaction providing an opportunity to exchange views on developments in international markets and the evolving dynamics of global diamond trade.

India and Belgium share longstanding industry connections in the diamond value chain, making cooperation between the two markets an important aspect of their commercial relationship.

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The discussions focused on understanding the changing trends in the global diamond trade and the perspectives of industry representatives on developments in international markets.

The interaction also underscored the importance of continued engagement between government representatives and industry stakeholders in understanding developments in global trade and strengthening established commercial relationships.

No specific policy announcements, trade agreements or investment commitments arising from the interaction were detailed in the Department of Commerce's post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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