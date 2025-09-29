PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 29: India Blockchain Week (IBW), the country's premier series of Web3 and blockchain events, is set to return to Bengaluru from December 1-7, 2025, with the headline IBW Conference 2025 scheduled for December 2-3 at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre.

Hosted by Hashed Emergent, a Web3 Venture Capital firm, the event comes at a time when India has cemented its position as one of the most dynamic Web3 markets globally. With more than 1,200 startups, the world's second-largest Web3 developer base, and the highest crypto adoption rate worldwide (according to Chainalysis 2025 Report), India is increasingly recognised as a key hub for blockchain innovation despite regulatory uncertainty.

Advertisement

IBW2025 is expected to attract 5,000+ participants from over 40 countries, including leading founders, investors, policymakers, and innovators. Since its inception in 2023, IBW has become the go-to platform for India's Web3 community to connect with global protocols and enterprises, amplifying the country's influence on the world stage.

Tak Lee, CEO and Managing Partner of Hashed Emergent, said, "Over the past two years, IBW has become the central stage of the Indian Web3 ecosystem, connecting global companies with India's web3 community. With India ranked #1 globally in crypto adoption for the past three years by Chainalysis and emerging as the world's second-largest Web3 developer market, IBW2025 is set to leverage this momentum to deliver its largest edition yet."

Advertisement

Key Highlights of IBW2025:

-IBW Demo Day: Sponsored by Aptos and Avalanche, the IBW Demo Day will offer a minimum of $250K worth of investments as rewards by Hashed Emergent, split among one or more notable Indian Web3 startups at the IBW2025 Conference venue. The Demo Day will cater to a broad audience, including investors, founders, builders, and others.

-India Web3 Landscape Report: During the flagship IBW2025 Conference, the organisers Hashed Emergent will release the 4th edition of the India Web3 Landscape Report at the IBW main stage on Day 1. The report will shed light on startups, investment, adoption, the developer ecosystem, and policy and regulations.

-Global Line-up: 100+ speakers including Sreeram Kannan (Founder & CEO, Eigen Labs), Avery Ching (Co-Founder & CEO, Aptos Labs), Sandeep Nailwal (CEO, Polygon), Sebastien Borget (Co-Founder & COO The Sandbox), Mark Rydon (Co-Founder & CEO, Aethir), Rik Krieger (COO, Trust Wallet), Pranav Kanade (Portfolio Manager, VanEck) among others, yet to be announced.

Sreeram Kannan, Eigen Labs Founder and CEO, said, "India has one of the world's strongest pools of developers and innovators, and it's exciting to see IBW serve as a platform that connects this talent with global institutions, protocols and investors. As a multi-trillion-dollar economy with a rapidly growing digital ecosystem, India represents one of the most important markets for the future of AI and crypto. With EigenCloud, we aim to provide a foundational layer for the builders, a verifiable cloud that will empower the next generation of AI agents and applications to be built from India for the world."

Backed by global and Indian leaders such as Aptos, Cardano, Bitget, Ledger, Polygon, BitGo, and XDC, IBW2025 underscores India's role as both an innovation hub and a fast-growing market for blockchain adoption.

Industry stakeholders interested in participating can buy tickets, explore sponsors, check FAQs, or visit the website for more details.

About India Blockchain Week (IBW)

India Blockchain Week (IBW) is a movement unifying the Indian web3 ecosystem and a platform to connect with the global community. It is India's biggest pan-industry series of blockchain and web3 events, spanning from December 1-7, 2025, across Bangalore, India. IBW is a week-long array of 100+ web3 events, including flagship events such as the headline IBW Conference, Demo Day and many other side-events, networking events, workshops, parties, etc, hosted by Indian & global blockchain industry stakeholders.

The IBW Conference is the two-day headline event anchoring India Blockchain Week (IBW) on December 2-3, 2025, at the Sheraton Grand, Bangalore and hosted by Hashed Emergent - a web3 venture capital firm dedicated to accelerating the mass adoption of web3 in India.

About Hashed Emergent

Hashed Emergent is the venture capital arm of Hashed, backing builders from India and emerging markets shaping the on-chain frontier. It invests at the earliest stages of a web3 startup's journey, using its expertise, experience, and network to amplify their growth and success. The team is rooted in the cultural hubspots of web3 in emerging markets, spanning across Bangalore, Seoul, Singapore, Lagos and Dubai. Hashed Emergent drives web3-focused ecosystem and community expansion in these markets through its purpose-built initiatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)