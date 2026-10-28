India Blockchain Week 2026 Set to Bring Global Web3 Leaders to Mumbai, Spotlighting Institutional Blockchain Adoption

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: India Blockchain Week (IBW) Conference 2026, India’s flagship blockchain and Web3 gathering, will take place on November 1–2 at Fairmont Mumbai. Hosted by Hashed Emergent, the fourth edition will bring together global industry leaders, founders, developers, investors, enterprises and policymakers to discuss the future of blockchain technology and digital assets.

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IBW2026 returns with Binance as Title Sponsor and CoinDCX, CoinSwitch and BINGOLD as Platinum Sponsors.

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The conference will feature prominent voices from across the global blockchain ecosystem, including Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Maninder Cheema, Executive Director, SEBI; Dr. Dipesh Shah, Executive Director, IFSCA; SB Seker, Head of APAC, Binance; Sumit Gupta, Co-founder, CoinDCX; Ashish Singhal, Co-founder, CoinSwitch and Lemonn; Sean Ballard, Head of Derivatives and Institutional Business, Bybit; Claire McCafferty, Head of APAC, Tangem; Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO, Mudrex and Saber Money; and Zachary Williamson, Co-founder of Aztec Network.

Commenting on the India Blockchain Week 2026 edition and the significance of this year’s event, SB Seker, Head of APAC, Binance, said, “The conversation around blockchain in India is maturing. Stakeholders are moving from ‘if’ to ‘how’ – asking about supervision, settlement, accountability. Those are the questions that determine what scales. What’s encouraging is the dialogue is becoming more substantive, more implementation-focused. Globally, traditional finance and DeFi are converging. At Binance, we’re building a financial superapp for that convergence – one platform where institutional and retail users can trade, invest, and access wealth management tools. All finance on one infrastructure, accessible to everyone. That’s what financial inclusion looks like at scale, and that’s why we’re back as Title Sponsor for the second year.”

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Headline Sessions and Conference Highlights

The two-day programme will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions and fireside conversations spanning blockchain infrastructure, decentralised finance, tokenisation, artificial intelligence and real-world applications.

Key sessions include “From Policy to Production: What’s Live in India,” examining real-world blockchain deployments across India’s financial institutions; “Fractional Ownership, Real-World Value: Can Tokenisation Change How Retail Investors Invest?”, exploring emerging models of asset ownership and investment; and “Banking the Non-Human Client: AI × Payments,” examining how AI agents could reshape payments and financial services.

Future Asset Forum Debuts on the IBW Main Stage

New for 2026, the Future Asset Forum, hosted by Hashed Emergent, will take place on the main stage on November 2. Built around the question of what becomes valuable when intelligence becomes abundant, the forum will bring together AI founders, owners of sports, entertainment and cultural assets, and investors to explore tokenisation as an ownership layer connecting these emerging asset classes. The forum is open to all IBW 2026 pass holders, with no separate registration required.

IBW Institutional Forum to Convene Senior Financial and Enterprise Leaders

The IBW Institutional Forum will bring together approximately 120 invited senior leaders from regulatory and government bodies, banks, financial institutions, enterprises and the digital asset ecosystem.

Operating as a closed-door forum, it will facilitate candid discussions on institutional blockchain adoption, tokenisation, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), regulatory developments, digital asset infrastructure and the future of financial markets. Discussions will also examine custody and settlement, real-world asset markets and pathways to scaled institutional adoption. The forum will convene senior leaders and decision-makers from IFSCA, RBI, SEBI, NPCI and leading Tier-1 law firms.

Taking place ahead of Devcon, IBW 2026 will anchor a week of blockchain and Web3 activities across Mumbai. The previous edition attracted more than 3,500 attendees, bringing together leading founders, investors and ecosystem contributors.

Registrations and further event details are available at indiablockchainweek.com.

For editorial, creator and media queries, please contact: ibw2026-pr@brandarcadvisors.com

About India Blockchain Week (IBW)

India Blockchain Week (IBW) is a movement unifying the Indian web3 ecosystem and a platform to connect with the global community. It is India’s biggest pan-industry series of blockchain and web3 events. IBW is a week-long array of 100+ web3 events, including flagship events such as the headline IBW Conference, Devcon, ETHGlobal Mumbai, and many other side-events, networking events, workshops, parties, etc, hosted by Indian & global blockchain industry stakeholders.

About Hashed Emergent

Hashed Emergent is the venture capital arm of Hashed, backing builders from India and emerging markets shaping the on-chain frontier. It invests at the earliest stages of a web3 startup’s journey, using its expertise, experience, and network to amplify their growth and success. The team is rooted in the cultural hubspots of web3 in emerging markets, spanning across Bangalore, Seoul, Singapore, Lagos and Dubai. Hashed Emergent drives web-focused ecosystem and community expansion in these markets through its purpose-built initiatives.

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