India Book of Records' Award-Winning Film Launched on WAVES OTT

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New Delhi [India], July 25: India Book of Records proudly announced the official launch of Vuon Tinh Yeu - Prem Ki Surdhara, an international film conceptualised by Vietnamese folk artist Prof. Dr. Chu Bao Que and produced by India Book of Records. The film is now available to viewers across the globe on WAVES OTT, the OTT platform of Prasar Bharati, Government of India.

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The film celebrates the shared cultural heritage, artistic traditions, and enduring friendship between India and Vietnam.

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The official launch ceremony was held on Friday, 24 July 2026, at Le Meridien hotel, New Delhi. The event brought together distinguished guests from India and Vietnam, including ministers, diplomats, cultural personalities, filmmakers, actors, media professionals, and other dignitaries.

Mr. Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of Madhya Pradesh, was the Chief Guest, while Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, was the Guest of Honour.

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The event was attended by several senior officials from Prasar Bharati and WAVES OTT, including Shri Aditya Chaturvedi, Head, OTT; and Shri Devesh Kumar, Deputy Director General (DDG).

Advisers to the India Book of Records - Justice B. G. Kolse Patil, former Judge of the Bombay High Court, and Dr. R. R. Fuliya, IAS (Retd.), former Chief Secretary of Haryana - also graced the occasion.

A delegation from Vietnam attended the launch ceremony, including Prof. Dr. Chu Bao Que, Vietnamese folk artist and lead actor of the film, whose vision and concept inspired it; Dr. Nguyen Hoang Anh (Julia), General Secretary of the World Records Union (WorldKings) and Permanent Vice-Chairwoman of the Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings); Ms. Chu Thuy Hang, Head of the Vietnam UNESCO Folk Arts Troupe; and Ms. Nguyen Thu Trang, Deputy Head of the Vietnam UNESCO Folk Arts Troupe.

Senior officials from the Embassy of Vietnam, Ms. Song Ha and Ms. Tra Dao, as well as Senior Colonel Ngoc Dai, Defence Attache of Vietnam, accompanied by his wife, were also present at the ceremony.

As part of the cultural exchange initiative, members of the Vietnamese delegation had earlier trained Indian schoolchildren in Vietnamese dance forms to promote and preserve Vietnam's rich cultural traditions.

The launch featured the official unveiling of the film, marking another milestone in the growing cultural partnership between the two nations. The ceremony was enriched by vibrant cultural performances presented by Indian schoolchildren and Vietnamese artists, reflecting the rich artistic heritage of both countries. Indian and Vietnamese singers also captivated the audience with melodious performances, adding to the spirit of celebration and friendship.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Neerja Roy Chowdhury, Managing Editor of the India Book of Records, said that the film not only promotes the Indo-Vietnam Cultural Heritage initiative but also provides a platform for talented India Book of Records holders to showcase their abilities in creative fields such as music, acting, direction, and scriptwriting.

She said, "When audiences watch the film, they will see many talented India Book of Records holders working alongside renowned Bollywood artists such as Sanchita Kulkarni, Kishori Shahane, and Gopi Krishnan Varma. These talented record holders have demonstrated their skills on international platforms during the making of the film. The film beautifully presents the cultures of India and Vietnam while highlighting the similarities between the two nations. Through this project, we have sought to showcase the centuries-old bond shared by these two great civilisations. We will continue to organise such initiatives under the Indo-Vietnam Cultural Heritage Exchange Programme to further strengthen cultural and knowledge exchange between India and Vietnam. We also hope to undertake more collaborative projects with WAVES OTT, including a weekly India Book of Records series."

Prof. Dr. Chu Bao Que, the brand ambassador of the Indo-Vietnam Cultural Heritage Programme, has been actively promoting the shared cultural heritage of India and Vietnam through various initiatives in both countries over the past several years. The launch of Vuon Tinh Yeu - Prem Ki Surdhara marks another significant milestone in this ongoing cultural exchange journey.

As part of this initiative, the book Guardian of Heritage, authored by Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury in English and Vietnamese, was released previously to highlight the historical and cultural connections between the two nations.

Notably, Vuon Tinh Yeu - Prem Ki Surdhara received the Best International Film Award at the 8th Haryana International Film Festival, held at Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, on 25 March 2026.

The prestigious recognition highlighted the film's artistic excellence and its contribution to cultural diplomacy through cinema, further strengthening the emotional and historical connection between India and Vietnam.

Directed by Biswadeep Roy Chowdhury, with Vimal Mishra serving as the Director of Photography, the film presents a unique narrative of cultural exchange, harmony, and mutual respect through compelling storytelling and visual artistry.

The film follows the inspiring journey of an Indian girl from a village in Madhya Pradesh to the musical stages of Hanoi, Vietnam. Through music, art, and storytelling, it creates a vibrant cultural bridge between two ancient civilisations, celebrating their shared values, traditions, and enduring friendship.

More than just a film, Vuon Tinh Yeu - Prem Ki Surdhara stands as a symbol of friendship, heritage preservation, and artistic diplomacy. It reflects the power of cinema to connect communities, celebrate cultural diversity, and preserve shared legacies for future generations.

Through this unique initiative, India and Vietnam continue to strengthen their cultural collaboration, demonstrating how art and storytelling can serve as powerful bridges between people and nations.

India Book of Records (IBR), the keeper of India records for more than two decades, is dedicated to recognizing extraordinary achievements. Every year, IBR publishes its annual book and monthly magazines in English and Hindi, showcasing inspiring stories of record holders. These achievements also reach millions of viewers through three weekly television shows. With about 10,000 new record holders added annually, IBR continues its mission of identifying talent and providing a national platform for recognition.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@indiabookofrecords.in

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