India Book of Records' Award-Winning Film Promoted in Japan

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New Delhi [India], June 20: Vuon Tinh Yeu - Prem Ki Surdhara, an India Book of Records (IBR) production celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India and Vietnam, was promoted at a special promotional event in Osaka, Japan, on 14 June 2026. On this occasion, Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Chief Editor of India Book of Records; Mrs. Neerja Roy Chowdhury, Managing Editor of India Book of Records; and Prof. Dr. Chu Bao Que, Cultural Ambassador and Chairman of the Policy and Development Consultative Council of the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations (VFUA), were present among the eminent delegates from India, Vietnam, and Japan.

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Promoting Indo-Vietnam Cultural Heritage, an initiative led by Prof. Dr. Chu Bao Que, the film won the Best International Film Award at the 8th Haryana International Film Festival, held at Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, on 25 March 2026. This recognition highlights the film's artistic excellence and its contribution to cultural diplomacy through cinema.

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The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 24 July 2026 through Waves OTT, the digital streaming platform of Prasar Bharati, Government of India.

Vuon Tinh Yeu - Prem Ki Surdhara is based on a concept by renowned Vietnamese folk artist Prof. Dr. Chu Bao Que and promotes the Indo-Vietnam Cultural Heritage initiative. The story follows the inspiring journey of an Indian girl from a village in Madhya Pradesh to the musical stages of Hanoi, Vietnam. Through music, art, and storytelling, the film creates a vibrant cultural bridge between two ancient civilizations, celebrating their shared values, traditions, and enduring friendship.

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Directed by Biswadeep Roy Chowdhury, with Vimal Mishra serving as Director of Photography, the film combines compelling storytelling with visual artistry to present a unique narrative of cultural exchange and mutual respect.

Beyond its cinematic objectives, the film also serves as a platform to showcase the talents of IBR record holders in diverse creative fields, including music, acting, direction, and scriptwriting. In this way, the project fulfils a dual mission: promoting Indo-Vietnam cultural heritage while providing a global stage for exceptional Indian talent.

The film is part of a broader series of initiatives undertaken to strengthen cultural ties between India and Vietnam. These efforts include the publication of the book Guardian of Heritage and the training of Indian schoolchildren in Vietnamese dance forms, which were presented during the 8th Haryana International Film Festival. The worldwide release of Vuon Tinh Yeu - Prem Ki Surdhara marks another significant milestone in this continuing cultural exchange programme.

As the film reaches international audiences, its recognition underscores not only its cinematic achievements but also the enduring cultural bond between India and Vietnam. A Vietnamese-dubbed version of the film, with English subtitles, is scheduled for release in Vietnam and other international markets through cinemas and digital platforms.

More than a film, Vuon Tinh Yeu - Prem Ki Surdhara stands as a symbol of friendship, heritage preservation, and artistic diplomacy. It reflects the growing cultural collaboration between India and Vietnam and demonstrates the power of cinema to connect people, celebrate diversity, and preserve shared cultural legacies for future generations.

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@indiabookofrecords.in

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