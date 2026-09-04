India book publishing market to reach Rs 2 lakh crore by 2030-31; print segment growing nearly 11% annually: Report

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): India’s book publishing market is projected to reach Rs 2 lakh crore by 2030-31, while the country’s print book market is growing at nearly 11 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), according to the India Book Market Report 2026-2030.

The report, prepared by NielsenIQ BookData and published by the Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP), was launched in New Delhi on September 3. The release said, “India’s book publishing market is projected to reach INR 2 Lakh Crore by 2030-31.”

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The scale of the domestic publishing industry is also expanding, with more than 26,000 publishers operating in the country. Anita Huss-Ekerhult, CEO and Secretary General of the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations, said, “The scale documented here, over 26,000 publishers, a print market growing at nearly 11% CAGR and a sector already generating hundreds of billions of rupees in economic contribution, is remarkable.”

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The report examines the outlook for print, digital and scholarly publishing and assesses the role of education, research, Indian-language publishing, artificial intelligence and policy frameworks in shaping the sector's future. It also identifies copyright protection, creator rights and responsible adoption of technology as important issues for the industry.

Vikrant Mathur, Executive Director, NielsenIQ BookData, India and GCC, said the report was aimed at providing a clearer picture of the publishing industry's size and direction.

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“The India Book Market Report 2026-2030 has been developed to provide a clearer understanding of the scale, structure and evolution of India's publishing sector,” Mathur said, adding that it combines market data with industry expertise to assess the trends, opportunities and challenges shaping the industry.

The report also points to India's large reader and learner base, linguistic diversity and growing technological capabilities as factors that could support further expansion of the publishing sector.

Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust, India, said, “India's publishing industry stands at an important inflection point. With its vast reader and learner base, extraordinary linguistic diversity and expanding technological capabilities, India has the potential to emerge as a leading global knowledge economy.”

The report further highlights the opportunity for India to strengthen its position in global academic and scholarly publishing, while stressing the need for copyright protection, research quality and an enabling policy framework. (ANI)

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