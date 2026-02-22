DT
India, Brazil sign MoU to build future-ready postal networks

India, Brazil sign MoU to build future-ready postal networks

ANI
Updated At : 12:45 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): India and Brazil signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the postal sector, marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral collaboration in postal services, digital transformation, and inclusive service delivery.

The agreement establishes a comprehensive framework for cooperation between the Department of Posts, India, and the Ministry of Communications, Brazil, aimed at enhancing strategic partnership and knowledge exchange in the postal domain, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications, Government of India, and Frederico de Siqueira Filho, Minister of Communications of Brazil, during the State Visit of the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to India.

Taking it to social media platform X, Union Minister Scindia said, "Together, we are building future-ready postal networks that expand digital access, deepen inclusion and drive growth for our people."

The MoU provides for collaboration in the following areas including Exchange of best practices and expertise in postal sector policies and operations; Strengthening Universal Service and addressing systems; Cooperation in digital transformation, e-commerce logistics, and postal financial services; Capacity building, training, and technical exchanges; Joint initiatives and strategic projects of mutual interest; Enhanced coordination in multilateral forums, including the Universal Postal Union (UPU); and Promotion of South-South cooperation for inclusive and sustainable growth.

The partnership will be implemented through exchange visits of officials and experts, organisation of joint workshops and training programmes, and structured information sharing between the two sides.

India will share its experience in large-scale postal transformation, including digital services, e-commerce logistics, and citizen-centric public service delivery. The agreement is also expected to support efforts to strengthen the financial sustainability and operational efficiency of postal operators in a rapidly evolving market environment, the statement read.

The MoU reflects the shared commitment of India and Brazil in modernising postal systems and leveraging their networks as engines of economic growth, financial inclusion, and last-mile service delivery.

The MoU will remain in force for an initial period of five years, with provision for automatic renewal, and will be implemented in accordance with the laws and regulations of both countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)



