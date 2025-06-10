India building alternative supply chain on rare earth amid curbs by China: Piyush Goyal

Bern [Switzerland], June 10 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal described China's rare earth export restrictions as a global "wake-up call" on Monday, emphasising that India is actively building alternative supply chains while positioning itself as a trusted partner for international businesses seeking to reduce their dependence on Chinese suppliers.

Speaking to reporters during his official visit to Switzerland, where he metwith Swiss government officials and business leaders, Goyal acknowledged that China's export curbs will create short-term challenges for India's automotive and white goods sectors.

However, he expressed confidence that collaborative efforts between government, industry, and innovators will transform these challenges into long-term opportunities.

The minister outlined a comprehensive strategy to address the crisis, including diplomatic engagement through the Indian embassy's ongoing dialogue with Chinese authorities and the commerce ministry's efforts to identify alternative supply sources. The government is also strengthening Indian Rare Earths Limited by providing necessary resources to accelerate domestic production capabilities.

"This situation serves as a wake-up call for all those who have become over-reliant on certain geographies," Goyal emphasised. "It's a wake-up call for the whole world that you need trusted partners in your supply chain."

The automotive industry has specifically requested government assistance in expediting approval processes for importing rare earth magnets from China, which are essential components in passenger vehicles and various automotive applications.

China's overwhelming control of global rare earth processing - commanding over 90 per cent of the world's magnet production capacity - has created significant vulnerabilities for industries worldwide. These materials are critical across multiple sectors, including automobiles, home appliances, and clean energy systems.

The new Chinese restrictions, effective from April 4, require special export licenses for seven specific rare earth elements and their related magnetic products.

"There are clearly issues around the suspension of permanent magnet supplies from China to India, which will particularly affect our auto sector and several white goods manufacturers," Goyal explained.

"Some companies have submitted their applications, and we hope that pragmatic considerations will prevail and they will receive the necessary approvals."

When questioned about potential government intervention through production-linked incentive schemes, Goyal reported encouraging discussions with automotive manufacturers.

The companies have expressed strong confidence in their ability to address these supply chain challenges through partnerships with domestic innovators and startups.

"They are actively engaging with our innovators and startups, indicating they will provide any necessary funding or pricing adjustments to encourage faster rollout and growth of this sector," the minister noted.

He praised the evolving mindset within Indian industry, observing that companies are moving beyond traditional dependence on government subsidies.

"More and more Indian industry is coming out of the old mindset that government subsidies and support alone will run our operations. They are becoming bigger and bolder in their approach."

Goyal highlighted ongoing technological developments that could provide alternative solutions to Chinese rare earth dependencies.

"There are some technologies that India is developing," he noted, emphasising the collaborative approach involving government, industry, startups, and innovators.

"We are all working as a team and remain confident that while there may be challenges in the short run, we will emerge as winners in the medium to long term," he stated.

The minister viewed the current disruption as presenting strategic opportunities for India's manufacturing ecosystem. He believes it will accelerate recognition of the importance of self-reliance and the value of establishing trustworthy supply chain partnerships.

"There is an opportunity even in this crisis and challenge," Goyal observed.

"More and more companies, businesses, and people in India will recognise that it is important to be self-reliant and to have trusted partners in supply chains. Increasingly, the world today wants India to be part of their supply chain because we are seen as a trusted partner." (ANI)

