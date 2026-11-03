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Home / Business / India can emerge as global aviation hub with multiple international gateways: Air India CEO

India can emerge as global aviation hub with multiple international gateways: Air India CEO

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ANI
Updated At : 01:12 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): India has the potential to emerge as a global aviation hub with multiple international gateways, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said, outlining the country's geographical advantages and growing market opportunities.

Speaking at Delhi Aviation India 2026, Gebremariam said India was well positioned to develop international hubs capable of competing with established Gulf carriers, provided the country builds the right infrastructure, network and services.

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"India can establish itself as a global hub, not only one hub, multiple hubs," he said, naming Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad as potential gateways for international connectivity.

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Drawing a comparison with Ethiopian Airlines, which grew under his leadership from 33 to 130 aircraft and increased its annual revenue from USD 1 billion to USD 5 billion, he said the airline had become a market leader between China and Africa through long-term planning and the right strategy.

Turning to Air India's immediate priorities, Gebremariam said restoring profitability remained a key concern, with the airline needing to bring down its operating costs. He said its cost per available seat kilometre was higher than its revenue per available seat kilometre, contributing to losses.

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"Efficiency, efficiency, efficiency. That's the name of the game," he said, adding that the airline had established a multi-functional team to work on costs across its businesses.

Air India is also seeking to regain its share of international passenger traffic travelling to and from India. Gebremariam said connecting traffic through India currently accounts for around 10 per cent and could grow to eventually up to 50 per cent as the airline expands its network and connectivity.

He also said the airline was looking to increase its wide-body aircraft orders from Airbus and Boeing, arguing that its existing order book would not be sufficient to meet its long-term network ambitions.

On the ownership side, Gebremariam said Tata Group was focused on Air India's long-term growth and understood that returns on investment would take time.

He said the airline had a strong shareholder committed to the long term, adding, "I am more impatient than the shareholders to see profitability."

The CEO said significant groundwork had already been undertaken through fleet renewal, training facilities and maintenance infrastructure, and the airline's task was now to build on these investments while addressing near-term financial pressures. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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