India can emerge as “strong and reliable” global rice trade hub amid geopolitical tensions: IREF President Prem Garg

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Amid growing geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global shipping and trade due to conflicts in the Middle East, India can emerge as a “strong and reliable” hub for rice industry, said Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) President, Prem Garg.

Addressing the Bharat India Rice Conference 2026, Garg said food security has become a “serious concern” amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, disruptions in the Red Sea and the Russia-Ukraine war, which have affected global shipping and trade, creating uncertainty over freight costs and delivery timelines.

Advertisement

“At a time like this, we believe India can be a strong and reliable meeting place for the world rice industry. We want to build India into a global hub for rice trade where people from every country can meet, discuss problems and find solution together,” he said.

Advertisement

Highlighting India's position in the global rice market, Garg said the country produced approximately 154 million tonnes of rice in 2025-26, while rice exports were valued at around USD 12 billion. He further stated that India accounts for nearly 40 per cent of global rice trade, underscoring the country's significant role in international food supply chains.

Meanwhile, he highlighted that while large exporters already have buyers and markets around the world, “many small exporters, startups, and young business people do not get the same chances. They have good products and big dreams, but they may not know how to reach International buyers.”

Advertisement

Garg stressed that supporting smaller exporters remains a key objective of IREF, noting that every major exporter began as a small business and deserves opportunities for growth.

“We want to bring buyers from across the world to India. Under one roof, here even a new or small exporters can meet international buyers, build trust and find new business,” he said, adding, “Every small exporter deserves a chance to become big. This is one of the main aims of IREF.”

Garg further stressed that the federation aims to improve profitability in the rice industry, promote healthy, high-quality and value-added rice products, and facilitate trade between buyers and sellers with greater trust and reduced risks.

“Let the world come to India for rice let small exporter become big exporter and the let BIRC become the world's biggest meeting place dedicated to rice,” he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)