DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India can fast-track semiconductor, battery manufacturing by learning from China: Welson Power MD Wally Jang

India can fast-track semiconductor, battery manufacturing by learning from China: Welson Power MD Wally Jang

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:55 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): India does not have the time to build its semiconductor and battery ecosystem entirely from scratch and can significantly accelerate manufacturing by learning from China's experience, said Wally Jang, Managing Director of Welson Power Technology (Wuxi) Co. Ltd., on Wednesday.

Advertisement

On the sidelines of a seminar at PHD House in New Delhi, Jang said India does not have the luxury of spending decades developing technologies independently, as China did over the last several years.

Advertisement

"China took 10, 15, or even 30 years to go from zero to one. India does not have that much time," Jang told ANI. "India can take the existing knowledge, assemble it here, manufacture it here, and deliver solutions much faster."

Advertisement

His remarks come at a time when China has tightened export controls on rare earth minerals used in batteries, chips, and other critical machinery, prompting India to step up efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities. India has launched the Indian Semiconductor Mission and the National Critical Minerals Mission to boost chip production and secure supplies of rare earth and critical minerals.

"If China works with India, we should be the world of chips," Jang said, referring to controllers and integrated systems used in batteries and energy storage. "Working together, we can improve efficiency, safety and cost."

Advertisement

Jang said that while there is a perception that China has superior technology, the real difference lies in timing. "China and India, only the time is different. What China has today, after two-and-a-half hours, it comes to India," he said, emphasising that technology transfer and local assembly could fast-track India's growth.

He said India is at a critical stage where it can scale up energy storage by combining global experience with domestic manufacturing under the Make in India initiative. Highlighting the importance of energy storage systems (ESS), Jang said renewable energy, particularly solar, requires reliable storage solutions to address timing and distribution challenges.

"Solar can produce power, but the problem is timing. We don't always need energy when it is generated. The solution is how to store it, transport it, and use it safely and efficiently," he said.

Jang said safety remains the biggest concern as energy storage capacity expands. Welson Power, he added, is positioning itself as a one-stop ESS solutions provider, offering battery management systems, controllers, inverters, and integrated storage solutions, while supporting local assembly through SKD and CKD models.

The company plans to invest around USD 500 million and is targeting up to 5 gigawatt-hours of battery manufacturing capacity. Welson Power has also supplied over 1.5 lakh units in India's rooftop solar segment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts