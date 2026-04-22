India can grow above 7% in FY26-27 even if crude costs USD 90-100: ASSOCHAM

India’s GDP growth will remain above 7 per cent in 2026-27, supported by strong consumption, steady exports and growing capital investment, according to the study by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

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The study highlights that India’s resilience to high energy costs has increased significantly over the years, as the country has absorbed severe oil shocks while growth has remained strong.

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With that, India has demonstrated its ability to manage high energy prices without compromising its economic growth trajectory.

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Data analysed by ASSOCHAM for the period 2000-01 to 2025-26 shows that India recorded some of its strongest growth years at moderate to high crude oil price levels.

For instance, in 2022-23, growth was 7.6 per cent, even with oil prices (Indian crude basket) at USD 93 per barrel (annual average), whereas in 2023-24, growth remained at 7.2 per cent (new series) with oil prices at USD 82 per barrel.

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Nirmal Kumar Minda, president, ASSOCHAM, said India’s growth story is largely driven by its consumption segment, which in turn bolsters the supply side through factory expansion, the deployment of more workers and higher income levels, creating a virtuous cycle of growth and strengthening the resilience of the economy.

"Government spending on infrastructure, which consistently increases capital expenditure, mitigates the impact of external shocks on the Indian economy," said Minda.

Moreover, despite oil prices above USD 100 per barrel during 2011-14, GDP growth remained at 5.2-6.4 per cent. During the period under analysis, the sharpest contraction of -5.78 per cent occurred in 2020-21, when prices were among the lowest in the last two decades (under USD 45/bbl), driven entirely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the inflation front, the study points out that the trajectory remains benign for the Indian economy. India recorded a 0.19 per cent increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in March 2026, compared with February 2026 (3.40 per cent in Mar 26 vs 3.21 per cent in Feb 26). This monthly increase in inflation is lower than the increases recorded in advanced economies such as the US, Germany and France.

India’s inflation management has remained strong in recent years amid heightened uncertainty in global commodity markets.